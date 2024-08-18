Willie Peters hails Hull KR's response to title pressure following Magic Weekend rout

Willie Peters was encouraged by Hull KR's response to becoming the chasers in the battle to win the League Leaders' Shield.

The Robins went into Super League's annual Magic Weekend event in top spot but dropped down to third following impressive wins for Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves on day one at Elland Road.

Rovers responded with one of their best performances of the season to swat aside title rivals Catalans Dragons and move back to the summit with a statement 36-4 victory, in doing so becoming the first team in the competition to beat every other side in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We could have gone the other way," said Peters following Sunday's eight-try rout.

"The pressure came back on us after Wigan and Warrington did the job by playing extremely well.

"If we started thinking too much into the table and needing to win, that's when you can get anxious and tighten up.

"The players didn't do that – they stayed calm and worried about what they had to do in this game. That's a good sign, a positive sign. It's a sign of maturity not to worry about the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know we needed to win to stay up there which adds a bit of pressure to us. The players handled that.

Elliot Minchella celebrates his opening try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"The last two games against Catalans were tough and they were the only team we hadn't beaten before so it was a game we wanted to play well in."

A 17th win of the season confirmed KR's play-off place with five rounds to spare.

The Robins have work to do to secure a top-two spot and a home semi-final but they will be on the starting line when the race to Old Trafford truly begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very pleasing," added Peters, whose side are level on points with Wigan and two better off than Warrington.

It was a day to remember for the Robins. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"You want to play semis and it's nice to know we're playing semis but now it's about building.

"We're in a strong position. We want to keep working hard to maintain the position we're in.

"The only way you can do that is by having that narrow focus and concentrating on that next job."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture list serves as a reality check for Rovers with St Helens, Wigan and Leigh Leopards still to play on the road, as well as home games against Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos.

Next up for Peters' men is a trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face a Saints side smarting from a sixth defeat in eight matches following a Magic Weekend nilling at the hands of fierce rivals Wigan.

"We've got a six-day turnaround playing against one of the best in the competition for many, many years," said Peters.