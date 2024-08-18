Willie Peters hails Hull KR's response to title pressure following Magic Weekend rout
The Robins went into Super League's annual Magic Weekend event in top spot but dropped down to third following impressive wins for Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves on day one at Elland Road.
Rovers responded with one of their best performances of the season to swat aside title rivals Catalans Dragons and move back to the summit with a statement 36-4 victory, in doing so becoming the first team in the competition to beat every other side in 2024.
"We could have gone the other way," said Peters following Sunday's eight-try rout.
"The pressure came back on us after Wigan and Warrington did the job by playing extremely well.
"If we started thinking too much into the table and needing to win, that's when you can get anxious and tighten up.
"The players didn't do that – they stayed calm and worried about what they had to do in this game. That's a good sign, a positive sign. It's a sign of maturity not to worry about the table.
"We know we needed to win to stay up there which adds a bit of pressure to us. The players handled that.
"The last two games against Catalans were tough and they were the only team we hadn't beaten before so it was a game we wanted to play well in."
A 17th win of the season confirmed KR's play-off place with five rounds to spare.
The Robins have work to do to secure a top-two spot and a home semi-final but they will be on the starting line when the race to Old Trafford truly begins.
"It's very pleasing," added Peters, whose side are level on points with Wigan and two better off than Warrington.
"You want to play semis and it's nice to know we're playing semis but now it's about building.
"We're in a strong position. We want to keep working hard to maintain the position we're in.
"The only way you can do that is by having that narrow focus and concentrating on that next job."
The fixture list serves as a reality check for Rovers with St Helens, Wigan and Leigh Leopards still to play on the road, as well as home games against Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos.
Next up for Peters' men is a trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face a Saints side smarting from a sixth defeat in eight matches following a Magic Weekend nilling at the hands of fierce rivals Wigan.
"We've got a six-day turnaround playing against one of the best in the competition for many, many years," said Peters.
"They're going to be hurting after yesterday and will be getting a few players back so we need to go again."
