Willie Peters insists Hull KR just getting started after maiden Super League Grand Final appearance
The Robins went down to defending champions Wigan Warriors in a hard-fought Old Trafford decider as they missed the chance to end their 39-year wait for a major trophy.
Rovers threw everything at the all-conquering Warriors but had only Mikey Lewis' penalty to show for their efforts on a night when inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner Bevan French stole the limelight with a scintillating solo try.
"We've come a long way but the journey was never going to end even if we won," said Peters after the 9-2 defeat.
"We believe we're going to be better next year because we've been together for a couple of years and the majority of the squad will still be here next year with a few more players coming in.
"The growth we've had this year will set us up for next year. We're not far off. It's fine margins."
Rovers suffered a fate that has befallen every first-time Grand Finalist since the early years of the Super League era.
After standing and watching Wigan continue their recent dominance by lifting a sixth consecutive trophy, Peters shared his confidence that the Robins would not go the same way as Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils who faded away following their maiden Old Trafford appearance.
"It hurts the players and we'll certainly look at ways we can be better,” said Peters.
"We talk about having belief and that shouldn't come and go. We should get a lot more belief from what we've just done.
"We need to ice key moments. How do you do that? A lot of the time it is experience. Their experienced players stood up when they needed to.
"I thought it was two very even teams but it came down to a moment."
Once the dust settles on a painful first Grand Final experience, Rovers will be able to reflect on their best season of the summer era.
Peters' men came within two points of claiming the League Leaders' Shield on their way to a highest-ever Super League finish of second.
"I'm proud of the players," added Peters. "I'm proud of what they've done not only tonight but all season.
"We never gave in and that's what Hull KR people do – they work hard and they are resilient. That's in our DNA.
"We played against a very good team who took their moments and know how to win those games.
"But I'm extremely proud to be head coach of this club. The players didn't let anyone down. They iced their moments and we didn't. It's fine margins when it comes to Grand Finals.
"We'll learn so much from tonight and this season."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.