Hull KR boss Willie Peters felt half-back Mikey Lewis made the difference as his side climbed up to second in Super League after defeating London Broncos 40-16.

The England stand-off scored a hat-trick of tries, his two in the second half helping see off a spirited Broncos side who defied their bottom-of-the-table standing to give Rovers a scare.

A third straight win lifted Rovers above overnight leaders Wigan Warriors after they were convincingly beaten by new table-toppers Warrington Wolves, who face Peters’ side next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peters said of the 23-year-old: “Mikey Lewis does his thing. I thought he was the difference tonight. He was outstanding.

“If we didn’t have Mikey tonight, who knows what would have happened in that game?

“Mikey led with his actions. There was no doubt he was the difference. He was a major factor of why we won tonight.

“His communication before the game, his communication at half-time and then after was spot on. Another stepping stone for Mikey and where his career is heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s up to Mikey. There’s no limit on it, that’s for sure. Just keep working hard, make the necessary sacrifices. You can always get ahead of yourself.

Mikey Lewis, right, celebrates his hat-trick try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“He’s a young guy with the world at his feet and has a great opportunity to really put his mark on the game over here.”

First-half tries from Sauaso Sue and Lewis sandwiched Ryan Hall’s record-extending 250th Super League try and appeared to put Rovers in control.

Broncos hit back before the break through Lewis Bienek’s converted try and when Josh Rourke went over for another converted score early in the second period, the gap was cut to 16-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rovers regrouped to take the game away from the Broncos with further tries from Matt Parcell, Lewis and Kelepi Tanginoa. Ilies Macani hit back but Lewis touched down for his third and Rovers’ seventh try in the closing stages.

The Robins were given a scare by London. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“It wasn’t our best performance of the year, but I though London were outstanding,” Peters added. “The scoreline certainly didn’t indicate how close the game was.

“The disappointing part was that try just before half-time. That gave them a sniff and then we came out second half with a bit of frustration, giving penalties and some errors.