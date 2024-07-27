'World at his feet': Willie Peters heaps praise on Hull KR match-winner Mikey Lewis
The England stand-off scored a hat-trick of tries, his two in the second half helping see off a spirited Broncos side who defied their bottom-of-the-table standing to give Rovers a scare.
A third straight win lifted Rovers above overnight leaders Wigan Warriors after they were convincingly beaten by new table-toppers Warrington Wolves, who face Peters’ side next week.
Peters said of the 23-year-old: “Mikey Lewis does his thing. I thought he was the difference tonight. He was outstanding.
“If we didn’t have Mikey tonight, who knows what would have happened in that game?
“Mikey led with his actions. There was no doubt he was the difference. He was a major factor of why we won tonight.
“His communication before the game, his communication at half-time and then after was spot on. Another stepping stone for Mikey and where his career is heading.
“It’s up to Mikey. There’s no limit on it, that’s for sure. Just keep working hard, make the necessary sacrifices. You can always get ahead of yourself.
“He’s a young guy with the world at his feet and has a great opportunity to really put his mark on the game over here.”
First-half tries from Sauaso Sue and Lewis sandwiched Ryan Hall’s record-extending 250th Super League try and appeared to put Rovers in control.
Broncos hit back before the break through Lewis Bienek’s converted try and when Josh Rourke went over for another converted score early in the second period, the gap was cut to 16-12.
But Rovers regrouped to take the game away from the Broncos with further tries from Matt Parcell, Lewis and Kelepi Tanginoa. Ilies Macani hit back but Lewis touched down for his third and Rovers’ seventh try in the closing stages.
“It wasn’t our best performance of the year, but I though London were outstanding,” Peters added. “The scoreline certainly didn’t indicate how close the game was.
“The disappointing part was that try just before half-time. That gave them a sniff and then we came out second half with a bit of frustration, giving penalties and some errors.
“But what I was really happy with was we found our groove again and the score probably didn’t indicate the game, how close it was.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.