York City Knights sign Australian forward to boost Championship promotion push

The 22-year-old signed a contract with the Dragons' NRL squad ahead of the current campaign after coming through the club's youth system.

Antrobus, who qualifies for Wales, links up with a team third in the Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach James Ford said: “He is a versatile, athletic young player who has played at a good level in Australia.

Bailey Antrobus is set to play for Wales in this year's World Cup. (Picture: York City Knights)

“Bailey comes well recommended by people we hold in high regard in Australia and having looked at a fair number of his games, I think he has a lot of promise and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He fits into our strategy in that he’s young, hungry, up and coming and keen to fulfil his ambitions.