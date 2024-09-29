If there were fears that the Championship play-offs would not mean as much in 2024, York Knights and Featherstone Rovers showed that they still matter on a tense afternoon at the LNER Community Stadium.

The door to Super League has been shut on clubs like York and Featherstone for now following the introduction of a grading system that replaces automatic promotion but there was no way of knowing it in a full-blooded final-round battle.

After throwing everything at each other in what appeared to be a straight shootout for a top-six place, both teams progressed to the play-offs, albeit in contrasting fashion.

Liam Harris' two tries helped confirm fourth spot for York to cap a remarkable turnaround since Mark Applegarth took over in June.

Liam Harris' two tries helped confirm fourth spot for York to cap a remarkable turnaround since Mark Applegarth took over in June.

Featherstone were indebted to a favour from an unlikely source as they snuck in despite a third defeat in four games.

Sheffield Eagles knew a win would have been enough to secure their play-off place, only for relegated Dewsbury Rams to stun the South Yorkshire club in just their second win of the season.

Featherstone finished above the Eagles in sixth place on points difference and will head to Bradford Bulls in next week's eliminators.

York's reward for finishing fourth is a home date with Widnes Vikings, narrow victors at Barrow Raiders on a dramatic final afternoon of the regular season.

Liam Harris scored a double for the Knights. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A run of seven wins in eight games took the Knights to the play-offs but their charge began when Applegarth replaced Andrew Henderson as head coach.

From 12th spot and a potential relegation battle, Applegarth has transformed York into a team to be feared in the play-offs.

A third straight top-six finish highlights the Knights' progress in recent times, a rise that began under James Ford.

It was an unhappy return for the former York head coach on Sunday but his side have been given a lifeline in their latest title bid, even if their ambitions have changed in the past 12 months.

Josh Hardcastle opened the scoring for Featherstone. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Featherstone cruised to League Leaders' Shield success last season following consecutive second-placed finishes, only to suffer a familiar collapse that forced the club to slash the playing budget and accept that their Super League dream was over.

After falling back into the pack this year, Rovers have been rewarded for their perseverance in challenging circumstances.

The result may have gone against Featherstone but they will certainly be battle-hardened for the next challenge after the play-offs arrived early at the LNER Community Stadium.

In a duel with his old boss Applegarth, former Wakefield Trinity assistant Ford drew first blood.

Joe Brown put York in front at half-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Featherstone rolled the dice early on and were rewarded handsomely when Josh Hardcastle opened the scoring.

The visitors could have taken the safe option after receiving a penalty for a high tackle but decided to turn down the two points with six in mind.

The gamble paid off with Hardcastle taking Thomas Lacans' short ball to power over out wide.

Ben Reynolds added the extras to make it the perfect start for Rovers and it would have got even better had the officials not spotted an offside in the build-up to Gareth Gale's disallowed try.

York were rocking but they pulled themselves off the ropes to hit back through Harris.

Featherstone failed to deal with Ata Hingano's cross-field kick and Harris weaved his way over a couple of plays later.

Nikau Williams levelled the scores from in front but frustration followed for the Knights when Brendan Santi had a try ruled out for offside after Rovers allowed a high kick to bounce.

If Featherstone were fortunate on that occasion, they were not so lucky minutes later.

Jordan Thompson went close following a step and a powerful run to set up the chance for Joe Brown to finish acrobatically on the next play from Harris' long pass.

Williams failed to add the extras from the touchline but the Knights held a precious 10-6 lead at half-time.

York's tryline led a charmed life in the early stages of the second half as Featherstone piled on the pressure.

Gale had a second try ruled out for a knock-on following a contest in the air with Tom Lineham before Brad Day was dragged down short of the line by Brown when he appeared destined to score.

The Knights continued to dig deep to survive a series of drop-outs and ramped up the intensity with the help of the home crowd in an effort to keep Featherstone penned in their own half during a rare spell at the other end of the field.

There was no way back for Rovers from there, with Harris jinking over for his second try to complete another win for Applegarth's in-form Knights.

York Knights: Williams, Brown, Field, Law, Lineham, Hingano, Harris, Martin, Jubb, Ta'ai, Dee, Bailey, Thompson. Substitutes: Santi, Michael, Daley, Cunningham.

Tries: Harris (17, 72), Brown (36)

Goals: Williams 2/3

Featherstone Rovers: Aekins, Gale, Hardcastle, Minikin, Wynne, Reynolds, Lacans, Lockwood, Jones, Nakubuwai, Day, Bussey, Beckett. Substitutes: Springer, Albert, Arnold, Eden.

Tries: Hardcastle (4)

Goals: Reynolds 1/1