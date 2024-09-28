York Knights boss Mark Applegarth out to secure home play-off game in do-or-die clash with Featherstone Rovers

Mark Applegarth is optimistic about York Knights' play-off chances but knows that one poor performance could end their season prematurely.

The Knights head into the final round of the Championship campaign in fourth place and within touching distance of a home eliminator.

However, Sunday's visitors Featherstone Rovers and sixth-placed Sheffield Eagles are on the same points and Widnes Vikings can also leapfrog York on the last day.

"We can only control what we can control," said Applegarth.

"It's two good teams going for it with all to play for. If you win, you get a home play-off. That's the aim for us.

"Featherstone will be saying exactly the same so it should be a good game for the neutral."

Applegarth took over in June with York 12th and in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Knights have won six of their past seven games – including victories at Toulouse Olympique, Widnes and Sheffield – to set up the chance to claim fourth spot.

Mark Applegarth believes York could ruffle some feathers in the play-offs. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We want to get into the play-offs and then anything can happen," said Applegarth. "We feel if we can get in the play-offs, we can do something.

"First and foremost, there's a challenge in front of us and that's Featherstone. They're a traditional powerhouse in the Championship.

"We're under no illusions that it'll be a tough game but it's one we're looking forward to."

The clash at the LNER Community Stadium pits Applegarth against his former Wakefield Trinity assistant James Ford.

James Ford is aiming to guide Featherstone into the play-offs. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Applegarth's relationship with Ford broke down at Belle Vue before an opportunity came up for his old friend at Featherstone.

The York boss has stressed that this weekend is not about him or Ford.

"I'd shake his hand like I would any other coach," said Applegarth, whose side got the better of Featherstone in June.

"There's no malice there. Fordy made a decision to do what was best for him and his family which was completely understandable.

"We don't see each other as much now. People move on and that's what we've done.

"I don't wish him any ill. It's just one of those things that happens in sport and life. You've just got to move on."

Featherstone left their play-off fate in their own hands thanks to a resounding win over Dewsbury Rams last weekend.

A fourth-place finish is the prize for Rovers but there is little margin for error with Sheffield facing relegated Dewsbury and Widnes travelling to struggling Barrow Raiders.

Ford believes the expectation is on former club York in what could be a straight shootout for a play-off place.

"York are a good team," he said. "They've got good players across the park and are in a rich vein of form.

"We haven't given up on this year. There's a lot of fight, spirit, togetherness and a lot of talent as well.