York Knights go all in as Super League door creaks open

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights were graded 15th last year – not a million miles away from the threshold for entry but not close enough to think top-flight rugby would arrive at the LNER Community Stadium as early as 2026.

That sense shifted following a meeting of Super League clubs on Monday when they voted to expand the competition to 14 teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, York have two paths to promotion – either through the grading system or via a panel recommendation – and they have not been shy about making their case.

While rivals such as Bradford Bulls are keeping their powder dry, Clint Goodchild has boldly declared the Knights ready to make the step up.

York had already decided to go full-time and can now see the bright lights in the distance.

That ambition has been matched by a turnaround on the field under Mark Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelfth in the Championship when he took over last June, the Knights are now top of the table with the 1895 Cup in their trophy cabinet.

York have momentum behind them as a club. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Goodchild felt a change of direction was needed to progress – and Applegarth's appointment has proved a masterstroke.

"He's definitely delivered on what he promised and then some," said the Knights chairman.

"What we liked about Mark even before he started with the club was just how resilient and process-focused he is. He's all about incremental gains and the commitment of the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You could see that even at the backend of his tenure at Wakefield. The results he was getting out of that side were quite positive.

Clint Goodchild, left, lines up alongside Mark Applegarth at Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Everything we hoped he would be, he's that and more. We're going to continue to invest in Mark and give him the support and tools he needs to succeed.

"Hopefully I can do my job to take the club to the next level."

The appointment of Applegarth could hardly be considered a punt but it would be fair to say clubs weren't queueing up to offer him a lifeline following his ill-fated spell in charge of Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodchild's faith in the 40-year-old has been vindicated, not that he is interested in taking any credit.

York celebrate their Wembley win over Featherstone. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I wouldn't say I take personal satisfaction," he added. "I'm just really happy for him.

"He and I share a very similar mindset in that you don't look in the mirror and give yourself a pat on the back, particularly at this point of the year.

"We haven't won anything yet – the cup isn't a part of this mission. It's a totally different challenge now. It's all about this competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He deserves some really positive recognition on what he's achieved since he came here and how he's going about his work – but the job is not done. We've still got work to do."

York host title rivals Oldham this weekend as work continues behind the scenes to get the club ready for a Super League call.

The Knights have already begun recruiting like a top-flight club, prising former Australia prop Paul Vaughan away from Warrington Wolves to make an early statement.

The York fans are loving every minute of the club's resurgence. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"After deciding to get ready, we looked at what we could do off and on the field," said Goodchild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the toughest positions to get right at the highest level is your pack – and we believe Paul Vaughan is a top-five front-rower in the game.

"You look at the top five and find the highest-ranked one who is off contract. We were fortunate to have the opportunity to sit down with him and talk through what we were doing at York.

"We spoke very openly and honestly about the fact that we don't know what competition we're in next year. There's an alignment there – he's at a stage of his career where he wants the sort of challenge where he's part of something bigger than himself.

"The other attractive thing about York is: it's York, the city itself and the lifestyle. What a beautiful place to live and a great place to raise a family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It represents a positive start to a recruitment drive the club must nail to be competitive at the top level.

There have been fears that the late expansion decision will leave the chosen Championship clubs on the back foot from the start but Goodchild has stressed that York are well ahead in their planning.

"The majority of our squad for next year has already been recruited," he said. "We just haven't announced the rest of the signings.

"There will be a few more eye-catching additions but we're not about headlines, we're about substance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about recruiting for a three to five-year run. It's not necessarily about going out there and being a top-four team at the midpoint of our first season.