York Knights sign Jon Bennison to strengthen Super League bid

By James O'Brien
Published 14th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 18:05 BST
York Knights have made another statement signing after securing a deal for Super League Grand Final winner Jon Bennison.

The 22-year-old crossed 29 times in 71 games for boyhood club St Helens, including a try in their 2022 Old Trafford win over Leeds Rhinos.

Bennison will learn later this week whether he will be staying in Super League with the Knights, who have applied to be part of a 14-team competition next year.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining York," he said.

"It's a very exciting time to join the club and keep building on the great success this team has already had.

"The ambitions of the club were clear from the outset and something I couldn’t wait to be a part of."

Bennison has become the latest Super League player to commit to the top-flight hopefuls, joining Paul Vaughan, Josh Griffin, Sam Wood and Justin Sangaré at the LNER Community Stadium.

Mark Applegarth views the signing as another important piece of the puzzle as the Knights prepare to go full-time.

Jon Bennison has enjoyed an exciting project at York. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Jon Bennison has enjoyed an exciting project at York. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's a young kid that’s been in a great environment at St Helens and is looking to establish himself as a first choice," said the York boss. "I'm delighted we can offer him a contract to give him that platform to do that.

"I think he'll add a lot of composure to what we do. He's got some talent and I'm just really looking forward to working with him."

