York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach opens up on pregnancy, lost season and comeback hopes

‘There is no success without sacrifice’ is a maxim every sportsperson lives by.

However, for female athletes, that sacrifice often goes far beyond what is commonly acknowledged in the world of sport.

It extends into personal lives, societal expectations and even their bodies and identities.

Sportswomen break through barriers while attempting to strike the right balance between personal dreams and professional ambitions.

Female athletes who want to start a family must make the ultimate physical sacrifice and cope with the mental toll of being sidelined during pregnancy.

Sinead Peach was at the peak of her powers when she became pregnant, crowning a dream 2023 campaign with the Woman of Steel award after helping York Valkyrie win their first Super League title.

From the highs of last season, the England hooker did not play a single game this year.

There was never any question that the sacrifice would be worth it and that feeling has been validated since the arrival of a healthy baby boy three weeks ago.

Sinead Peach celebrates with the Women’s Super League trophy in 2023. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

In a sport where women give birth, raise children, work all week and still find the energy to train and play, Peach is ready to help show the next generation that the impossible is possible.

"We're like superwomen, aren't we?" she said with a smile.

"My mum always says that you find strength. You are tired but women just do it.

"Sport just goes to show that women are different species. It's amazing what they do.

Sinead Peach poses with the Woman of Steel award in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I want to be able to prove to young children that you can have children and you can go back and still be as good as you were before.

"I can see that it's going to be a long road and not just a click of my fingers. Your body changes a lot. Being just three weeks after giving birth, I can see the changes already and know it's going to be a tough slog.

"But I've got an amazing family and an amazing partner who love rugby and me having this hobby. They'll do everything to help me get back to where I was."

Whether it was in the role of a 'trainer' or as the water girl, the York captain stayed involved throughout 2024.

Sinead Peach, right, awaits the full-time hooter in the Grand Final alongside good friend Kelsey Gentles and coach Lindsay Anfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peach trained with her team-mates for as long as she could up to her third trimester and still had a voice in meetings.

Lindsay Anfield's side were written off after Tara Jane Stanley – another former Woman of Steel – joined Peach on the sidelines but defied the odds to retain their Super League crown, securing the title with a typically gutsy win at St Helens.

"It was a massive challenge and a rollercoaster of emotions," said Peach on her own season.

"I remember being sat with Lindsay in the final minutes of the Grand Final. She was asking me if we could get excited yet and I was telling her that we had to wait until there were two minutes left.

"We stayed in our seats as long as we could before going pitchside and enjoying the moment.

"It gives me goosebumps now thinking about that winning moment and the girls doing it without me and Tara to prove everybody wrong."

Sinead Peach, centre, runs onto the pitch to celebrate York's title triumph. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

York's title-winning team featured Kelsey Gentles, who was in Peach's position this time last year.

Gentles had to reinvent herself as a forward after becoming a mother, crowning the transition with a try in the Grand Final.

Her comeback story was a timely reminder for Peach as she plots her own way back.

"My best friend, Kelsey, played the game, had a baby and came back so when I found out I was pregnant, I knew it wasn't over for me," said Peach.

"Everything happens for a reason. Having a son is an amazing gift and I know that I will make a return to rugby next year.

"I see it as a good challenge to follow in Kelsey's footsteps and show people that you can have a baby and come back."

A C-section means Peach must exercise caution but she is hoping to play a full part in the 2025 campaign.

With major international events on the horizon, there is a lot to be excited about.

But as ever in women's sport, sacrifices must be made and any family plans put on hold.

"For people who are involved in the squad and are planning on having a baby, you do adapt and do it around big events so you can still be involved," said Peach, 26.

"I know it's easier said than done to pick up where you left off but I want to come back and be good enough to get into Stu Barrow's England squad for the Ashes and the World Cup.

"I'm aiming to be back for the start of the season. My S&C (strength and conditioning coach) and physio might say differently.

"I think five months is long enough. I want to get back into a routine and join the girls in pre-season in January.