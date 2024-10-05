York Valkyrie head into Women's Super League Grand Final with pressure off as Lindsay Anfield targets 'massive bonus'

If York Valkyrie relinquish their Women's Super League crown on Sunday, it will not be through lack of effort.

Lindsay Anfield’s team have dug deep throughout a challenging season, overcoming the loss of Women of Steel Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley to move to the brink of back-to-back titles.

A trip to Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens is a daunting Grand Final assignment but York are nothing if not courageous, as they proved in their semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

After experiencing the worst bout of nerves she has ever faced as a coach or player, Anfield is more relaxed heading into the decider, even allowing for her side's propensity to go off script.

"I genuinely won't be as nervous," she said. "I know I won't be.

"The semi was massive for us. We'd beaten Leeds a couple of weeks before but then lost Tara and Emma Kershaw after that so it just kept coming.

"It's just so good to be there in that arena and environment. I know how much our girls can step up when it's needed.

"It's just whether they'll have the game management to see it through."

Lindsay Anfield, left, celebrates the semi-final win at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Valkyrie opened up a 12-0 lead against Leeds but were left clinging on with 12 players in the closing stages after failing to put the match to bed.

On another day, York may have been punished for their inability to carry out instructions in the heat of battle.

"I spoke to Rhiannion Marshall after the semi-final and asked her why she didn't kick the drop goal at 12-0," said Anfield. "She told me that she forgot.

"You've just got to laugh about it and try make it better for next time. Had we lost the game because of it, I'd probably feel different.

York show their togetherness after booking their Grand Final place. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's another lesson learned and luckily we got through it."

Some coaches would be left tearing their hair out but the experienced Anfield accepts that it is never intentional.

When her players get lost in the moment at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Anfield will use a different method to get her message across.

"That's where we are with them and the difference between full-time professionals who do it for a job and players that have worked all week, turn up on Sunday and go back to work on Monday morning," she added.

St Helens and York go head to head at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The women's game sometimes gets overstructured because they're not as good as the men at reading the situation themselves and often have to be told.

"That's what we're working with but that's all I've ever known so I know how to work with them and make them better for the final.

"We know it's an issue and it's maybe about the channels of getting the messages on and the personnel we deliver them to."

York have already faced Saints in a knockout game in 2024 but May's Challenge Cup semi-final is not an experience the Valkyrie would like to revisit.

Anfield's side battled a sickness bug to go toe to toe with a strong St Helens outfit in the first half, only to fade away in a 32-2 defeat.

"That was just awful," said Anfield.

Sinead Peach won the Woman of Steel last year but has not played a Super League game this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I wasn't well either and a lot of them were being sick in the changing room. We had a go but I think the tablets must have worn off and we got it handed to us.

"I've never seen this group fall off tackles like that before. That's when I knew they were really struggling.

"We played them again at the end of July and lost 10-6. If we hadn't messed up the first 10 minutes, that would have been a really good contest – and we had a very weak team that day."

In the absence of reigning Woman of Steel and influential hooker Peach, who has missed the entire season due to her pregnancy, the third-placed Valkyrie have had to reach the decider the hard way.

The experience of last year's maiden title triumph has given Anfield a different perspective ahead of York’s latest Grand Final bid.

"There was a lot of pressure to finally do it because we'd been there before and could never quite do it," she said. "We've done it now so the pressure has been relieved.

"This year, we're the underdogs – we clearly are. Saints have had a fantastic year and credit to them and their coaching staff.

"Anything we could pull out of this would be a massive bonus. But at the same time, it's a final and we know anything can happen in finals, as we've seen in all sports.