Lindsay Anfield believes York Valkyrie's biggest battle will be with themselves in Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.

The Valkyrie were losing finalists in 2021 before falling to agonising defeats at the last-four stage in the previous two competitions, including a one-point loss to Saints last season.

Anfield is hoping York can shrug off their emotional baggage to end St Helens' three-year reign as cup queens.

"With our girls, there are a lot of big personalities and a lot of mental battles a lot of the time," said Anfield, whose side cleared a major hurdle by winning the Women's Super League title for the first time in 2023.

"It's just how they turn up. If they turn up and everything clicks, I've no doubt we can fly it.

"But equally, we've been known to be a bit of a mad head team at times and have blown certain things. Hopefully they'll turn up.

"It's all about game management and composure. They do it because they care so much but we don't need magic moments and things that go away from our processes."

The Valkyrie are bidding to reach Wembley at the second attempt after missing out on the first women's final to be held at the national stadium.

Lindsay Anfield feels the semi-final will be won in the mind. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Anfield is treating this opportunity as if it could be York's last.

"It was disappointing to miss out last year because it was the first time women had ever been there," she said. "That would have been really magical to do that but unfortunately we didn't.

"We've got a second chance this year and don't know if it's ever going to be played at Wembley so we need to make sure we take it. It would be fantastic for the city."

York are battle-hardened from early Super League fixtures against Saints and Leeds Rhinos but have been grappling with a sickness bug in the build-up to the semi-final.

York celebrate the recent league win against St Helens. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Some members of the squad have been off work this week but Anfield is hopeful they will recover in time for kick-off.

Anfield takes heart from the performance in last week's loss to Leeds in challenging circumstances.

"We can't dwell on it too much," said Anfield, whose team beat St Helens in round one of Super League.

"We've had a six-day turnaround to get the girls confident again going into a semi-final.

"Given the way they played and the sickness bug that was going around, we take a lot from the fact there was only one try in it.