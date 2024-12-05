Yorkshire clubs show flickers of life in bid to end Lancashire dominance - James O'Brien comment

The last time a Yorkshire club won a Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, Arsene Wenger was still managing Arsenal and Usain Bolt had just hung up his running spikes.

Leeds Rhinos' victory over Castleford Tigers in 2017 signalled the end of an era at Headingley and the start of a fallow period for the county.

The Rhinos won eight titles in 14 seasons after taking up the torch from four-time winners Bradford Bulls.

Yorkshire's reliance on Leeds has been evident since their demise, with Castleford and Hull KR the only other clubs to represent the county in the Old Trafford decider in the past 18 years.

But for the recent emergence of the Robins, Yorkshire would have had no play-off representation for the first time in Super League history.

After reaching both major finals and finishing in the top four in back-to-back seasons, Rovers have made themselves the team to catch on this side of the Pennines and given their Yorkshire rivals a template to follow.

KR's four-year journey from the wooden spoon to Old Trafford featured a series of crucial appointments from the boardroom to the coaching staff.

Willie Peters has rightly received plaudits for transforming the mentality and taking a success-starved club to the brink of glory but the Robins have a board to be envied following an overhaul of the set-up at Craven Park in 2022.

Hull KR are a club on the up. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers now have the expertise and spending power to trade blows with the heavyweights of Super League.

The Robins are a professional outfit from top to bottom and it has shown on the field.

The recent Grand Final loss to Wigan Warriors extended KR's long wait for a major trophy but should they maintain the standards they have set, it is a question of when rather than if.

Assembling a 'power board' is easier said than done in a sport that is not flush with cash. Instead, rugby league pulls on heartstrings.

Leeds were the last Yorkshire club to win Super League in 2017. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Across the M62 in West Yorkshire, Castleford and Wakefield Trinity are settling into new eras under owners who have the passion to match their wealth.

Matt Ellis has already delivered trophies, albeit in the second tier, and will stop at nothing to lead Wakefield to success at the top level, highlighted by the marquee signings of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

At Wheldon Road, meanwhile, Martin Jepson can point to Castleford's Grade A status as evidence of his early impact.

Jepson, like Ellis, is accustomed to success in the business world and will not settle for mediocrity.

Matt Ellis has already delivered success to Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull FC, too, have pushed the button on a takeover after Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood agreed a deal to end Adam Pearson's 13-year term as owner.

The Black and Whites face a lengthy road back to the top but have hope for the first time in a long time.

Richie Myler's appointment as director of rugby signalled a change of approach at the MKM Stadium – and other clubs have followed a growing trend.

Andy Kelly recently moved into the same role at Huddersfield Giants, while Ian Blease is the man in charge of Leeds' rugby department after becoming sporting director in June.

After years of drifting along punctuated by the odd flash of hope, there is a sense that Yorkshire's Super League clubs are finally getting their acts together.

The sight of Wigan retaining their Super League crown in October is motivation enough.