Yorkshire officials Beth Neilson, Chris Kendall and Tom Grant rewarded with Wembley appointments
Neilson has been appointed as a touch judge for the Women's Challenge Cup decider between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, which will be refereed by Aaron Moore.
The RFL says it is a "reward for the 31-year-old’s performances over almost two decades in the community game and the Betfred Women’s Super League".
Fellow Huddersfield Referees Society member Chris Kendall has retained the whistle for the men's final after taking charge of last year's showpiece event between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.
The 32-year-old was a touch judge for Hull FC's win over Wigan Warriors in 2017 and has twice performed the role of video referee in Challenge Cup finals.
Wigan and Warrington Wolves will contest this year's decider, the second of three senior finals at 3pm.
Leeds native Tom Grant will be the man in the middle for the 1895 Cup final between Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity, his first Wembley refereeing appointment.
Phil Bentham, the RFL's head of match officials, said: "Congratulations to all the officials who have been appointed for the four finals at Wembley this weekend.
"It's an opportunity for us to recognise excellence at various levels, whether in our full-time squad or in developing match officials."
Inspiresport Champion Schools final (Year 7 Boys), 10am
Referee: Tyler Topping
Touch judges: Liam Breheny and George Cox
In-goal judges: Lochlan Mills and Esmai Wright
Reserve referee: Lexie Hagues
Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final (11.45am)
Referee: Aaron Moore
Touch judges: Neil Horton and Beth Neilson
Video referee: Ben Thaler
Reserve referee: Gareth Jones
Reserve touch judge: Simon Ellis
Match commissioner: Mark Hebblethwaite
Timekeeper: Andrew Hardcastle
Betfred Challenge Cup final (3pm)
Referee: Chris Kendall
Touch judges: Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts
Video referee: Liam Moore
Reserve referee: Jack Smith
Reserve touch judge: Dean Bowmer
Match commissioner: Phil Smith
Timekeeper: Paul Crashley
AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final (5.45pm)
Referee: Tom Grant
Touch judges: Mark Craven and Warren Turley
In-goal judges: Gareth Jones and Simon Ellis
Reserve referee: James Vella
Match commissioner: Mark Hebblethwaite
Timekeeper: Andrew Hardcastle
