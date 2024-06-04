Yorkshire officials Beth Neilson, Chris Kendall and Tom Grant rewarded with Wembley appointments

Yorkshire’s Beth Neilson will make history on Saturday when she becomes the first woman to officiate in a senior Wembley final.

Neilson has been appointed as a touch judge for the Women's Challenge Cup decider between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, which will be refereed by Aaron Moore.

The RFL says it is a "reward for the 31-year-old’s performances over almost two decades in the community game and the Betfred Women’s Super League".

Fellow Huddersfield Referees Society member Chris Kendall has retained the whistle for the men's final after taking charge of last year's showpiece event between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

The 32-year-old was a touch judge for Hull FC's win over Wigan Warriors in 2017 and has twice performed the role of video referee in Challenge Cup finals.

Wigan and Warrington Wolves will contest this year's decider, the second of three senior finals at 3pm.

Leeds native Tom Grant will be the man in the middle for the 1895 Cup final between Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity, his first Wembley refereeing appointment.

Phil Bentham, the RFL's head of match officials, said: "Congratulations to all the officials who have been appointed for the four finals at Wembley this weekend.

Beth Neilson will make history this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's an opportunity for us to recognise excellence at various levels, whether in our full-time squad or in developing match officials."

Inspiresport Champion Schools final (Year 7 Boys), 10am

Referee: Tyler Topping

Touch judges: Liam Breheny and George Cox

Chris Kendall will referee the men's final. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

In-goal judges: Lochlan Mills and Esmai Wright

Reserve referee: Lexie Hagues

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final (11.45am)

Referee: Aaron Moore

Touch judges: Neil Horton and Beth Neilson

Video referee: Ben Thaler

Reserve referee: Gareth Jones

Reserve touch judge: Simon Ellis

Match commissioner: Mark Hebblethwaite

Timekeeper: Andrew Hardcastle

Betfred Challenge Cup final (3pm)

Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch judges: Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts

Video referee: Liam Moore

Reserve referee: Jack Smith

Reserve touch judge: Dean Bowmer

Match commissioner: Phil Smith

Timekeeper: Paul Crashley

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final (5.45pm)

Referee: Tom Grant

Touch judges: Mark Craven and Warren Turley

In-goal judges: Gareth Jones and Simon Ellis

Reserve referee: James Vella

Match commissioner: Mark Hebblethwaite