Zac Woolford explains why Huddersfield Giants will see best of him after Canberra Raiders frustration

IN sport, examples of sons eclipsing their father's achievements are few and far between.

For every Erling Haaland or Nathan Cleary, there are countless players who have been unable to step out of their dad's shadow.

Following the same path as a famous father can be fraught with danger but Zac Woolford has embraced his family connection on his own rugby league journey.

Woolford started out at Canberra Raiders like dad Simon and was close to making St George Illawarra Dragons his second club to continue the symmetry.

The 28-year-old ultimately joined Huddersfield Giants, a club his father coached from 2018 to 2020. He even inherited his dad's nickname, Germ.

A hooker like his father, Woolford Jnr has only felt the benefits of having a Canberra great for a dad.

"It was probably more of a problem when I was younger," said the Australian. "Kids can be vicious.

"Once I started my own journey, it was fine. It's something I've never really worried about. Dad is very supportive and I know he's proud whatever I do.

Zac Woolford is settling into life at Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I always wanted to do it. I remember mum used to sit me down and try to explain to me that not everyone gets to do it but I was not having any of that.

"I love the game just as much as dad loves the game. We're two footy heads and love talking footy.

"It's all I've ever wanted to do so I'm very grateful."

Simon Woolford enjoyed a promising start to his John Smith's Stadium tenure, overseeing 11 wins in his first 12 Super League games.

Zac Woolford was left frustrated by how it ended at Canberra. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images))

However, Huddersfield fell away in 2018 and flirted with relegation the following season before Woolford left his post halfway through the Covid-disrupted 2020 campaign.

Despite his premature exit, Woolford had nothing but good things to say about the club and head coach Luke Robinson, the man who replaced him as interim boss four years ago.

"The one thing that made me want to come to Huddersfield was that he was of the opinion that I'd benefit from Robbo's coaching style," said Woolford Jnr, who arrived in England in November.

"From what I've experienced so far, he's spot on. We see the game very similarly. He's a very smart coach who loves his X's and O's. I'm very similar.

Zac Woolford made just one NRL appearance for the Raiders in 2024. (Photo: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

"I'm looking forward to building that relationship."

Woolford did not have the same chemistry with his former Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart.

The Canberra native made his NRL breakthrough in 2022 and fully established himself as the starting hooker the following year.

However, he featured just once last season to leave his hometown club on a sour note.

"It was frustrating in more ways than one," said Woolford.

"I had a deal to go to St George last year and two more years. I asked for a release just before Christmas, they denied it and I didn't play all year.

Zac Woolford makes a break against Cronulla. (Photo: Albert Perez/Getty Images)

"It was far from ideal. I don't want to say anything bad because I loved my time there and have got a lot of good relationships I want to keep but it was very frustrating.

"In saying that, it led me here so I can't complain. The main reason I wanted to come to Super League was that I felt I was in a box that I couldn't get out of.

"Hopefully I can grow as a person and a player here. I definitely feel I'm capable of a lot more. I'm looking forward to proving that."

A creative hooker who likes to play what he sees, Woolford is looking forward to having more licence to express himself at Huddersfield.

"Robbo is very supportive," added Woolford. "We've had a lot of good conversations about how I like to play and we're on the same page.

"I felt like I was on eggshells all the time at Canberra. That's not how you want to be playing rugby league.

"It's not that my old relationship with my coach was bad but I just don't think he had the faith in me that Robbo does. All you want to know is that they'll back you no matter what."

After being handed the number nine shirt, Woolford has the chance to make the jersey his own and fix a problem position for the Giants.

A one-year deal appears to leave Woolford's future up in the air from the get-go but he is already thinking about extending his stay at the John Smith's Stadium.

"There was an opportunity to sign for longer but I've got a partner and wanted to make sure she was comfortable," said Woolford, who got to know the club and surrounding areas during his father's time in England.

"It would have been selfish of me to sign for a long period of time, drag her over here and she hated it.

"So far, so good. We've got friends who were already over here which has been really helpful.