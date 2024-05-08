Impatient Hull City denying Liam Rosenior chance to learn from his mistakes will set them back - Stuart Rayner

"I want to be here for the next 10 years with a club that has built its way back like Brighton have," said Liam Rosenior in the lobby of the Regnum Carya hotel in Antalya.

That was less than seven weeks ago. Now he is a former head coach of Hull City.

He would have known that was wishful thinking in the short-termist world of football and Championship football in particular, but to not make it to 10 weeks is ridiculous.

Rosenior was sacked because he failed. His job was to get a young squad into this season’s Championship play-offs and he failed – by one place and three points.

Perhaps he should have got them there, finding a better solution to losing on-loan striker Liam Delap to injury for three months, but sacking him did not have to be the response.

Football clubs should set their sights high, but with only one winner per trophy, there are going to be failures. Kylian Mbappe – again – failed to win Paris Germain's first European Cup this season, just as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola failed to defend it. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp looks like again failing to win the Premier League.

It need not necessarily be a sacking offence, it can be a valuable learning experience. It ought to have been for Hull. For Rosenior it probably will be.

Intelligent and passionate, he surely will learn from his mistakes but a different club to the one he was so committed to will benefit.

Owner/chairman Acun Ilicali gave the 39-year-old a generous budget which would have been bigger still had it not been for financial fair play restrictions. But all four teams who made this season's Championship play-offs were aided by parachute payments which put them in a different financial league.

What Rosenior – like all managers – needed more than anything was patience.

“We couldn’t gradually develop a squad because we don’t have that patience," vice-chairman Tan Kesler warned The Yorkshire Post in August 2022, before former defender Rosenior returned as head coach.

For all the talk of "alignment", they differed not only on patience but also the style of play Rosenior passionately defended at the end of a mid-season training camp as the best way to turn players like Jacob Greaves into Premier League-ready assets, and explaining how the youth team was told to think the same way.

It was why he favoured a young squad over proven experience.

A style which did not excite Ilicali saw clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City entrust some of their best loanees to Hull. They, like the Tigers’ best in-contract players, might view them differently now.

Sacking Rosenior now will not speed up the process, even if there is a quick appointment, perhaps next week, in the way they badly failed to after sacking Shota Arveladze.

Rosenior staved off relegation when Hull eventually picked him in November 2022. His first full season sped things in the right direction.

His second was going to be about showing a young group with a young coach had learnt its lessons, being a touch less evangelical and a smidgeon more pragmatic, adding more cutting edge to intricate possession-based football that was good to watch and turning just a few of the draws that held them back – only Watford (17) and Huddersfield Town (18) had more – into wins.

Maybe Rosenior would have failed again. Perhaps he would have been too pig-headed. But it was well worth giving him the chance.

Now a new coach – Danny Rohl, Steve Cooper, Marti Cifuentes and former Hamburg and Stuttgart coach Tim Walter are reportedly of interest – means a new start, not from scratch if he has any sense, but neither from where Rosenior left it.

Because it was long-term building Rosenior spoke so passionately about in Turkey, citing his former club Brighton and Hove Albion – in the fourth tier 20 years ago, homeless until 2011 – as his template.

"If we get there (the Premier League) next season, great, but if not, are we in a better position to go again?" he asked, rhetorically.

"I've been frustrated recently because I feel like there's been a loss of sight about what's been achieved, and what's been achieved is what will get us there.

"We are going toe to toe with Leicester, Southampton, Leeds, who have four times our budget, and we're playing the same way. We're not sitting back, kicking the ball forward and not trying to develop players.

"That's been done in 16 months and I'm not bigging myself up when I say the reality of where the club was when I came in and where it is now, it's like a different football club on and off the pitch.

"We've done a lot and it's actually staying with that and believing in that that is going to take the next step as a football club."