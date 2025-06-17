Stefy Bull: Doncaster world champion boxing trainer found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine
As reported by the BBC, the 48-year-old has been remanded in custody since February 28, when he was convicted by a Sheffield Crown Court jury.
Bull, whose real name is Andrew Bulcroft, will be sentenced alongside his co-defendant Benjamin Williams in Sheffield on August 26.
The trial heard how Bulcroft used an encrypted phone network to buy “significant amounts” of cocaine under the pseudonym “Yummycub”.
Bulcroft, of Crane Moore Close in Harlington, denied the charge against him. After a four-day trial, a jury delivered a unanimously guilty verdict.
Sentencing was scheduled for last month, but the case was pushed back to August due to the availability of Bulcroft’s legal team.
His co-defendant, Williams, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
Williams has been released on conditional bail ahead of his sentencing.
Bulcroft is a well-known figure in Yorkshire boxing circles and had a lengthy career as a fighter himself. In April 2007, he was beaten by Amir Khan in Cardiff.
Since hanging up his gloves, Bulcroft has trained fighters and had an array of champions in his stable.
Among those to have been trained by Bulcroft are three-weight world champion Terri Harper, Jamie McDonnell, Jason Cunningham and Maxi Hughes.
As outlined by the Sentencing Council for England and Wales, the sentencing range for conspiracy to supply a Class A drug ranges from a high-level community order to 16 years imprisonment.
A spokesperson for the British Boxing Board of Control Central Area Council said Bulcroft's licences as a trainer, manager and promoter would be reviewed following his sentencing, the BBC have reported.