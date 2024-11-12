Yorkshire teen sets sights on rowing glory

England rower Edwin Van Lopik has his sights set on the highest levels of competitive rowing, with ambitions to compete at the Senior World Championships for Offshore Rowing and represent his university in prestigious events.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bradford Grammar School (BGS) sports scholar has already made a significant impact on the international rowing scene, securing second place at the British Rowing Beach Sprint Championships and representing England at the 2024 Home International Rowing Beach Sprints.

This dynamic rowing format combines explosive sprints on both land and water, where competitors dash to their boats from the beach, navigate a technical coastal course, and finish with a final sprint back to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year 13 student from Guiseley is also an academic highflyer, with predicted A* grades in A Level Maths, Further Maths, History and Chemistry. He hopes to continue rowing competitively at university, with Oxford and St Andrews being his top choices.

Edwin Van Lopik on the water

Edwin said: "If I’m successful in my Oxford application, my goal is to compete in the Lightweight Boat Race and be part of one of the most iconic traditions in university rowing. St Andrews, meanwhile, is also an exciting option, as its reputation as a GB Coastal Sculling Academy aligns perfectly with my offshore rowing ambitions."

Edwin’s passion for rowing began when he joined BGS in Year 7, quickly developing a love for the sport that now sees him training six days a week, both at school and with Bradford Amateur Rowing Club. In addition to his rowing commitments, he is a talented musician, actively involved in the school’s concert band, brass band, big band, soul band and orchestra, and he is also a member of the National Youth Brass Band.

Reflecting on his achievements, Edwin said: “My proudest accomplishment so far is balancing my commitments to rowing with my other priorities. Being able to row at a high level, maintain strong academic results and enjoy music is something I’m really proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwin’s long-term goal is to compete in the Senior World Championships for Offshore Rowing, a format similar to beach sprints but over longer distances. Though he remains open to where his rowing career might take him, he said the recent inclusion of beach sprints in the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Commonwealth Games presents exciting possibilities.

Edwin Van Lopik