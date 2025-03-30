Get this airline-approved carry-on for less with this Wowcher deal | Wowcher

Save 64 percent on this cabin-sized travel backpack – now just £24.99 at Wowcher in a limited spring deal.

Whether you are planning a spring city break, a weekend away or just need a reliable carry-on for flights, this large capacity cabin backpack from Wowcher ticks all the boxes – and it’s now just £24.99, down from £69.99. That’s a 64 percent saving on a seriously useful bit of kit.

Large Cabin Travel Backpack – only £24.99

With a 40-litre capacity, water-resistant fabric and a design made to fit airline cabin size rules, this backpack combines style and practicality. The layout includes a shoe compartment, USB charging port, padded shoulder straps, and multiple pockets for everything from toiletries to tech.

Quickfire facts:

• Now just £24.99 (was £69.99)

• Over 60 percent off

• 40-litre capacity with separate shoe area

• Available in eight colours including pink, khaki, lilac, grey, and mint

• Water-resistant and airline cabin approved

• Free click and collect

How Wowcher vouchers work Here is how to claim your Wowcher deal in four easy steps: 1. Buy the deal through Wowcher 2. Receive your voucher code via email 3. Redeem it directly with the supplier (in this case, Obero) 4. Your item is delivered to your door

It’s straightforward and works just like shopping anywhere else – only much cheaper.

Ideal for weekend trips or carry-on-only holidays

Unlike many fashion backpacks, this one is actually built for travel. It opens flat like a suitcase, has a separate zipped shoe compartment, and includes practical extras like anti-theft zips and a USB port for charging on the go. With padded straps and structured sides, it’s as comfortable as it is functional – whether you are navigating airports or heading off on a spring rail trip.