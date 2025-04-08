This video More videos

Here’s five perfect locations for a Yorkshire staycation, as Donald Trump’s tariffs see exchange rates fluctuate.

President Trump’s tariffs, including a 10% tariff on UK exports to the US, have caused global stock markets to fall. Exchange rates have been affected by the tariffs, with some currencies rising and some falling.

Last week, Trump declared America’s “Liberation Day” as he unveiled a new 10% “baseline” tariff on all goods imported into the United States. As of Monday, April 7, the pound had dropped by 1.28% against the US dollar, trading at 1.272 dollars per pound, and by 0.87% against the euro, at 1.165 euros.

If you want to avoid dealing with fluctuating exchange rates altogether, we’ve picked out five great Yorkshire locations that are ideal for a staycation, with plenty going on this Easter.

Five Yorkshire staycation locations with plenty to do for Easter

York

In research conducted by Sykes Holiday Cottages, York came top of the list of the best UK staycation destinations for 2025. On a trip to York, you can take a stroll down The Shambles, rumoured to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in Harry Potter, learn about the Vikings, and enjoy panoramic views of the city from York Minster.

York Minster, in York

Haworth

Good Housekeeping describes Haworth as a “quaint Yorkshire village for book-lovers”. The Brontë sisters lived in Howarth in the late 19th century. Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall were all written in the village.

A general view of Haworth.

You can visit the Brontë Waterfall, said to have inspired the setting for Wuthering Heights, and the Brontë’s house, now the Brontë Parsonage Museum.

Flamborough

The seaside village of Flamborough is a fantastic option for a Yorkshire staycation. Flamborough Head, boasting sheer white cliffs, is fantastic for picturesque walks and birdwatching.

The Yorkshire Dales

An Easter break in the Yorkshire Dales would be perfect for those who love outdoor adventures, but also fancy a bit of relaxation. Here, you could go on a scenic hike, explore the castles and abbeys or treat yourself to a spa day.

Scarborough

Seaside resort Scarborough has plenty of both indoor and outdoor activities to get stuck into. Enjoy Scarborough’s sandy beaches, go climbing or visit the Rotunda Museum, one of the world’s first purpose-built museums.

Are Brits being priced out of their summer holidays?

The video at the top of this article explores the question, are Brits being priced out of their summer holidays?

It was found that British travellers are opting for off-season holidays in order to get a good deal. Kirker Travel, a tour operator, reported that bookings for key destinations between January and March were up by 30-40%.