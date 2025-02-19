Yorkshire artists, makers, designers and crafters are gathering in Haworth next month to celebrate the handmade movement at the Old School Room - where the Brontë sisters taught and Charlotte Brontë got married in 1854 - to showcase and sell their designs at the Haworth and Yorkshire Creatives Makers’ Market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Makers include Flawed Maud, which has handmade silver, copper and birthstone jewellery, made using traditional techniques to create minimalistic, organic pieces certified with artisan Jo’s registered mark.

There is also From the Mountains and the Moon, which uses recycled metal and gemstones to create statement jewellery and greetings cards crafted by a Yorkshire-based self-taught metalsmith and ex-zookeeper inspired by nature, with a gothic fantasy twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essential Crystals has ethically sourced healing crystals made into gifts from keyrings to jewellery, while Bombz Hydrotherapy makes quirky bath bombs in vibrant colours, themed to pay tribute to favourite films and music. Bombz has been working on a Bronte collection, with the help of Kanteli Collectables, to create a period backdrop of old stoneware ink wells and pot jars decorated with Bronte book covers, pseudonym names and quotes.

Haworth is visited by literary lovers from across the globe intrigued by the home of the Brontes.

Inspired by the Brontë sisters and Branwell, Bronte Bitch features iconic quotes on tote bags,T-shirts, tea-towels, greeting cards, branded luxury hoodies and key-rings.

Stitch in Time by Karen has handcrafted snap-open glasses cases, detachable bat wing decorations for boots, bottle gift bags, make-up brush holders, children’s themed reading cushion and books sets and more.

Find out more about the market and the makers here

There are also prints and paintings, designs for the home, such as walnut chopping boards and terrariums, and the garden (bird boxes, bees houses) plus sweet treats and candles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A silver pendant by Flawed Maud