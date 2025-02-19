Haworth and Yorkshire Creatives Makers’ Market comes to the Old School Room where Charlotte Bronte married
Makers include Flawed Maud, which has handmade silver, copper and birthstone jewellery, made using traditional techniques to create minimalistic, organic pieces certified with artisan Jo’s registered mark.
There is also From the Mountains and the Moon, which uses recycled metal and gemstones to create statement jewellery and greetings cards crafted by a Yorkshire-based self-taught metalsmith and ex-zookeeper inspired by nature, with a gothic fantasy twist.
Essential Crystals has ethically sourced healing crystals made into gifts from keyrings to jewellery, while Bombz Hydrotherapy makes quirky bath bombs in vibrant colours, themed to pay tribute to favourite films and music. Bombz has been working on a Bronte collection, with the help of Kanteli Collectables, to create a period backdrop of old stoneware ink wells and pot jars decorated with Bronte book covers, pseudonym names and quotes.
Inspired by the Brontë sisters and Branwell, Bronte Bitch features iconic quotes on tote bags,T-shirts, tea-towels, greeting cards, branded luxury hoodies and key-rings.
Stitch in Time by Karen has handcrafted snap-open glasses cases, detachable bat wing decorations for boots, bottle gift bags, make-up brush holders, children’s themed reading cushion and books sets and more.
Find out more about the market and the makers here
There are also prints and paintings, designs for the home, such as walnut chopping boards and terrariums, and the garden (bird boxes, bees houses) plus sweet treats and candles.
H&YC Weekend Makers Market will have up to 18 stalls and is on Saturday-Sunday, March 1-2, 10–4 pm, free entry, at the Old School Room, Church St, Haworth BD22 8DR (between the Bronte Parsonage Museum and St Michael & All Angels Church at the top of Main Street).