I stayed in a gingerbread house at the UK's greenest holiday park and here's what I thought

View from a Gingerbread House at the Quiet Site, Ullswater

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Quiet Site is a family run park set amongst the stunning fells that overlook Ullswater in the heart of the Lake District. Just 10 minutes from the M6 it is a whole world away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I have never been on a more relaxed glamping holiday in my life – despite holidaying for the first time with our 10 month old Labrador puppy Remi.

Dog friendly takes on a whole new meaning at the Quiet Site, although guests are asked to only bring well behaved dogs, that aren’t prone to too much barking. The same goes for children although not the barking bit. It may sound a bit draconian but peace and quiet is at the heart of everything The Quiet Site is about including a request for quiet after 9pm and no noise between 10pm and 8am. And if this isn’t want you want then maybe this isn’t the site for you. For me it was exactly what I needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We spent too nights in a dog friendly Gingerbread House with views of Ullswater in the distance. This really did take glamping to a new level . Gingerbread Houses are carbon positive with a PV panelled roof, triple insulation and ground source heating, and ‘wrapped’ in a ginger beech hedge – camping with underfloor heating what’s not to like?

Entrance to the Quiet Site above Ullswater

There is small kitchen area complete with fridge, kettle, toaster and sink and I’ve had worse shower rooms in top hotels. There are raised platform with thick mattresses on so all you need to do is bring a sleeping bag or duvet, pillow, crockery and cutlery.

Outside each Gingerbread House, there is a covered patio with a flat area for portable BBQs and a picnic table which allows you to cook, admire the view and shelter from the Cumbrian weather – although on the weekend we were there the sun didn’t stop shining.

Sustainability has been at heart of everything the Quiet Site has done for the last two decades. And the awards reflect this commitment including a Kings Award for Enterprise, the only holiday park to have ever been honoured with this award. It also holds a Green Tourism Gold Award. But don’t worry, being one of the greenest holiday parks in the UK doesn’t mean they compromise on quality. They are the current holder of the AA Holiday Park of the Year for the whole UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quiet Site has the first zero waste shop on a Holiday Park, opened by former MP Rory Stewart. There is no plastic packaging, milk and orange juice comes in reusable glass, there is a gravity dispenser for cereals, rice, nuts and dried fruit – you can bring your own containers or they have paper bags. Wine, beer and spirits as well as a selection of local cheeses are also available and a gift shop.

Remi the Labrador enjoying the dog friendly Quiet Site

For those not wanting to cook there is the The Quiet Bite which serves fresh coffee, bacon and sausage sandwiches in the morning and in the evenings pizzas are made with freshly prepared dough and cooked to order in a wood fired oven. They can be eaten on picnic tables, taken back to your accommodation or even eaten in the site’s Quiet Bar. In line with the green ethos there is no throwaway packaging, pizzas, bacon sandwiches and hot drinks are served on china plates and cups to be returned.

The Quiet Bar is opening everyday of the year. The traditional Cumbrian Style Long Barn was converted into a bar in 1963. Little has been changed to the main structure since the original conversion. There is a separate playroom with table football and air hockey and pool – and roaring log fire and a beer garden. There is also a campers kitchen and showers, children’s room and a dog, boot and bike washroom – everything has been thought of.

With all this you’d be forgiven for not wanting to leave the Quiet Site at all, but one of the its biggest pluses is it location. It is positioned right on the Ullswater Way – a 20 mile circular walk around England’s most beautiful lake. World Class attractions just a few minutes from The Quiet Site include Aira Force waterfalls (superb circular walk from the site), Ullswater Steamers and Lowther Castle. England’s most popular mountain, Helvellyn, is just a few minutes drive. For those who decide to leave the car behind the site is services by the Ullswater Hopper which connects the site with nearby towns and villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We decided to drive to the Aira Falls, park the car and walk a stunning section of the Ullswater Way to Glenridding. The path takes you parallel to the lake and there are small beaches along the way where people were paddleboarding and swimming. Having completed the section and enjoyed a hearty pub lunch at the aptly named Travellers Rest, we decided to catch the Ullwater Steamer back to Aira Falls and the car.

Walk along the stunning Ullswater Way to Glenridding

You can take a steamer the entire way round the lake which having just done the 20 minute journey from Glenridding to Aira Falls I am determined to do – and not just because there is a bar onboard.

When it comes to walks you are spoilt for choice and a map available from the Quiet Shop lists many of them with length of time. Returning to our Gingerbread House we, including the dog, had a well earned rest and a cup of tea before a barbecue and a good night’s sleep. You are back to nature at the Quiet Site but with plenty of home comforts. What more could you ask for?

https://thequietsite.co.uk To book call 01768 486337