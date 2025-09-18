The North Yorkshire Moors Railway will be hosting winter staycations that will travel through Grosmont, Levisham and Goathland - here is how you can book tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can indulge in a short winter break at North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) while passing beautiful landscapes along the way.

Bookings are now available between November 14, 2025 and March 13, 2026; NYMR’s accommodation provides guests with a space to stay for those looking for a unique holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accommodation, set in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, offers a festive break where guests can immerse themselves in the region’s dramatic natural landscapes.

NYMR's Goathland Camping Coach. (Pic credit: Charlotte Graham)

The Short Winter Break encompasses a three-night stay in Grosmont Station House, Levisham Camping Coach and Goathland Camping Coach. Prices start at £495.

Station House located at Grosmont Station has been carefully restored and is suitable for up to five people.

Things to do in the area include various walking routes from the station onto the moors, a visit to St Matthew’s Church, where guests can discover the story of Grosmont’s industrial heritage and having a pint of ale at the Station Pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grosmont Station House is accessible to the National Rail network, Middlesbrough to Whitby line, and has one double and one family bedroom (with king size beds and an extra single bed).

Goathland Camping Coach. (Pic credit: Charlotte Graham)

It also has a kitchen with a dishwasher, oven microwave, toaster, kettle, fridge freezer, as well as a bathroom with a bath and separate shower cubicle.

At Levisham Camping Coach, you can stargaze during the dark skies festival and take advantage of the forest trails in the area and observe local wildlife.

The camping coach has three bedrooms and sleeps up to five people. It consists of one double, one 3/4 double bedroom, and one children’s bunkbed room, each with a wardrobe/cupboards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heating is installed throughout the camping coach and it comes with a kitchen that includes a cooker, microwave, and fridge with a small freezer compartment and bathroom with a shower cubicle.

The Goathland Camping Coach is located on the NYMR’s most famous station that was transformed into Hogsmeade Station in the first Harry Potter film and was also featured as Aidensfield in ITV’s Heartbeat.

Here you can explore the National Park and the surrounding moorland, with the charming village of Goathland being just a few minutes walk away and it is a hub for food and drink.

This accommodation is ideal for up to four people with the standard double and one twin bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all three accommodations, up to two dogs are welcome with a surcharge of £50 per stay and registered Assistance Dogs can stay without charge.