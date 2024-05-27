Forest Spa at Middleton Lodge: A tranquil haven of luxury in the heart of nature

From the moment you walk into the Forest Spa at Middleton Lodge your cares seem to evaporate as you are immediately cocooned in calming, tranquil luxury.

Middleton Lodge Estate has been restored for the past 20 years by owner James Allison. Today, it’s home to two award-winning restaurants, private event spaces, a 57-bedroom hotel, a two-acre walled garden and the Forest Spa which opened last summer.

Designed to be a ‘different kind of spa’ connecting guests to nature it achieves that and much more.

With a 15m by 7m heated outdoor pool, hot tub, thermal spa (with sauna, steam room, and plunge pool), a spacious pool house with a log-burning stove, sofas and manicure and pedicure stations, and six treatment huts for massages and body rituals. Two of the treatment huts are ‘bath huts’, complete with tin bathtubs and small log-burning stoves for meditative bathing experiences.

With a clear focus on the guest experience, the Forest Spa journey has been carefully planned with meticulous attention to detail.

Designed by creative director Rebecca Tappin, the spa is a peaceful escape for those looking to nurture their mind and body. Using the concept of Forest Bathing as inspiration, the spa enhances the natural, beautiful surroundings of the estate’s landscape – creating a spa experience that allows guests to rest and relax, stepping away from the world, closer to nature.

Massages and therapies use the VOYA or Aromatherapy Associate product houses due to their commitments to sustainability and healing, relaxing essences.

Those looking to experience the spa can choose between a range of handpicked packages: half-day spa, day retreat, or evening spa; whilst individual body rituals and beauty treatments are also available as part of ‘treatment only’ experiences, such as the Aromatherapy Associates ‘Forest Therapy Treatment’ (60 minutes) or the ‘Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience’ (90 minutes) or signature treatments such as the VOYA ‘Secret Garden Escape’ (120 minutes).We were on the day retreat and experienced a 60 minute muscle recovery full body massage under the expert hand of Brittanie, in my own personal treatment hut called Verbena (they are all named after herbs). You literally walk through a wildflower garden to get to your chosen hut with views of the forest beyond, where after an hour of therapy with Voya Essence and feel the heat balm I felt more relaxed than I have in a long time. It is a truly magical place. Treatments such as the ‘VOYA Body Wraps’, which are indulgent and nourishing, and the Aromatherapy Associates ‘Body & Scalp Mud Mask’, are also available, encouraging guests to slow down and completely relax.

After the treatment, Brittannie escorted me back through the garden to a dedicated relaxation area where I was given a personalised herbal tea (mine was ‘I Speak’ of hibiscus, lemon and ginger), frozen grapes. This allows guests to continue their state of relaxation and calm. You are also given a car with the details of your treatment and after care as well as a quotation by Becky Helmsley that sums up what the Forest Spa actually does for you. “...she sat there for hours not wanting to leave, but the forest said nothing, it just let her breathe.” From beginning to end – and we ere there for seven hours – you really feel yourself breathe and relax. The attentive and knowledgeable staff are on hand for your every need but without being intrusive.

The Forest Spa also has a nourishing food menu, where plates are balanced, nutrient-rich and created, where possible using produce grown on the estate, in the gardens, and across the landscape. Courses include ‘Bulgur Wheat, Roasted & Raw Cauliflower, Cumin Yogurt, Pomegranate, Toasted Seeds’ and ‘Grilled Chalk Stream Trout, Pink Fir Apple Potatoes, Warm Tartare Sauce’, drinks choices can also be healthy with the ‘Kefir with Matcha Green Tea’ or the ‘Chakra Tea’. We were lucky enough with the weather to have our by the outdoor pool where sunloungers and parasols give you the feeling of being in the Meditteranean – in fact the day before had been so hot apparently it felt like Italy.

We got a little chilly after lunch and so retreated to the warmth of the thermal spa, complete with log burning stove, where you can relax on loungers, or visit the sauna, steam room and plunge pool.

Sustainability is very important at the spa with eco-friendly practices in its choice of products, building materials, and water supply sourced from the estate's natural spring. Plans are underway to further enhance sustainability with the installation of photovoltaic panels, solidifying the estate's dedication to renewable energy.

What sets Forest Spa apart is the feeling of luxury and exclusivity. We were told they were busy and yet you were made to feel as if you were the only guests. In fact I later discovered they cap numbers at 16 to maintain that exclusivity. A brave decision, that put the guest experience at the fore, and one that I believe will stand them in good stead.

Forest Spa experiences can be booked online.

Experiences: Half-Day Spa: £155 Monday to Thursday or £170 Friday to Sunday

Half-day in the spa, including a 45-minute treatment ritual (or bath hut experience)*, and a beautifully selected spa menu.

Day Spa: £200 Monday to Thursday or £220 Friday to Sunday. Spa day including a 60-minute treatment ritual* (choosing from a massage, facial, or body scrub)* and a two-course lunch in the Pool House from thespa menu.

Day Retreat: £300 Monday to Thursday or £330 Friday to Sunday – A full day in the spa, including a two-hour treatment ritual*, bathing experience, and a two-course lunch in the Pool House from our spa menu.

Evening Spa: Coach House: £85 (Mon-Thurs) or £100 (Fri-Sun), Forge (Thursday to Sunday only): £115 (6 courses) or £155 (10 courses)