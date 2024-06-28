Yorkshire summer holidays: Eight luxury cottages with gardens in the Yorkshire Dales and along the coast perfect for summer getaways
It’s not always possible to travel abroad during the summer months with prices soaring, the airport being packed and not having enough annual leave days to make the most of your trip.
It’s always reassuring to know that stunning views, new experiences and great food is at your doorstep. Staycations have become even more popular since the pandemic where travelling abroad was impossible.
But now we can look at these trips as opportunities to explore the nooks and crannies of Yorkshire we may have not seen before, isn’t that the point of travelling; to learn something new and have different experiences?
Well Yorkshire has a lot to offer.
The Dales is filled with quaint villages and vast views and the Yorkshire coast is not only populated with some of the most popular beaches in the country but it is also filled with history.
The holiday lettings agency Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Cottages has compiled a list of luxury cottages with gardens for families to sit out in the sun and enjoy a meal together while exploring the area. This list includes dog-friendly options so that families with pets can enjoy time together too.
Eight luxury cottages with gardens in Yorkshire perfect for a summer holiday
Farmstead Barn at Bland Close Farm
Location: Ripon
Sleeps: 16 and five dogs
There is a lot of space for family and friends to spend time together in this holiday home. It is next door to a working farm with alpacas, chickens and sheep. The extensive outdoor space includes a giant chessboard, a sunken fire pit and a private hot tub.
Butler’s Retreat
Location: Richmond
Sleeps: Two
This stunning bolthole is situated within the 16th century mansion near Richmond and includes access to the beautiful grounds that include lawned seating areas, a summer house and even tennis courts.
Station House
Location: Leyburn
Sleeps: Six
This holiday home is in Wensleydale and comes with highly rated interiors and a beautiful garden. There are al fresco seating areas, a hot tub surrounded by twinkling fairy lights and a summer house with everything needed for a friendly game of croquet.
Blacksmiths Cottage
Location: Normanby, North Yorkshire
Sleeps: Two and one dog
This romantic grade II-listed cottage is perfect for a couple in a village near Pickering. There is a BBQ and cosy seating area where you can sit out and relax in the sunshine after a dip in the private hot tub.
Farm View Hall
Location: Pateley Bridge
Sleeps: 16 and three dogs
This beautiful country house has a hot tub, BBQ and an outdoor bar where you can sit and observe the surrounding countryside.
Maze Cottage
Location: Filey
Sleeps: Four
You can spend quality time with family and friends relaxing in extensive shared gardens in a holiday home nestled along the Yorkshire coast. There is also a choice of outdoor seating areas for spending days in the sun along with various places where you can lay down a rug for a summer picnic.
Cowslip Retreat
Location: Whitby
Sleeps: Two and two dogs
You can enjoy the panoramic views of the North York Moors National Park from the stunning garden at Cowslip Retreat in Sleights. You will also spot the occasional North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam train chugging through the Esk Valley on the way to nearby Whitby as you sit and relax from your patio table and chairs.
The Platform
Location: Nidderdale
Sleeps: Four
This modern holiday home is located on a former Nidderdale railway station that overlooks private woodland, four miles away from Harrogate. You can open up the sliding doors from the open-plan living room area to find a decked terrace surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens.
The properties are available to book through the Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Cottages website.
