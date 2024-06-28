There are plenty of charming cottages with stunning gardens in the Yorkshire Dales and coast that are available to book for summer trips away with the family.

It’s not always possible to travel abroad during the summer months with prices soaring, the airport being packed and not having enough annual leave days to make the most of your trip.

It’s always reassuring to know that stunning views, new experiences and great food is at your doorstep. Staycations have become even more popular since the pandemic where travelling abroad was impossible.

But now we can look at these trips as opportunities to explore the nooks and crannies of Yorkshire we may have not seen before, isn’t that the point of travelling; to learn something new and have different experiences?

Cowslip Retreat. (Pic credit: Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Cottages)

Well Yorkshire has a lot to offer.

The Dales is filled with quaint villages and vast views and the Yorkshire coast is not only populated with some of the most popular beaches in the country but it is also filled with history.

The holiday lettings agency Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Cottages has compiled a list of luxury cottages with gardens for families to sit out in the sun and enjoy a meal together while exploring the area. This list includes dog-friendly options so that families with pets can enjoy time together too.

Eight luxury cottages with gardens in Yorkshire perfect for a summer holiday

Station House. (Pic credit: Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Cottage)

Farmstead Barn at Bland Close Farm

Location: Ripon

Sleeps: 16 and five dogs

There is a lot of space for family and friends to spend time together in this holiday home. It is next door to a working farm with alpacas, chickens and sheep. The extensive outdoor space includes a giant chessboard, a sunken fire pit and a private hot tub.

Maze Cottage. (Pic credit: Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Cottages)

Butler’s Retreat

Location: Richmond

Sleeps: Two

This stunning bolthole is situated within the 16th century mansion near Richmond and includes access to the beautiful grounds that include lawned seating areas, a summer house and even tennis courts.

Station House

Location: Leyburn

Sleeps: Six

This holiday home is in Wensleydale and comes with highly rated interiors and a beautiful garden. There are al fresco seating areas, a hot tub surrounded by twinkling fairy lights and a summer house with everything needed for a friendly game of croquet.

Blacksmiths Cottage

Location: Normanby, North Yorkshire

Sleeps: Two and one dog

This romantic grade II-listed cottage is perfect for a couple in a village near Pickering. There is a BBQ and cosy seating area where you can sit out and relax in the sunshine after a dip in the private hot tub.

Farm View Hall

Location: Pateley Bridge

Sleeps: 16 and three dogs

This beautiful country house has a hot tub, BBQ and an outdoor bar where you can sit and observe the surrounding countryside.

Maze Cottage

Location: Filey

Sleeps: Four

You can spend quality time with family and friends relaxing in extensive shared gardens in a holiday home nestled along the Yorkshire coast. There is also a choice of outdoor seating areas for spending days in the sun along with various places where you can lay down a rug for a summer picnic.

Cowslip Retreat

Location: Whitby

Sleeps: Two and two dogs

You can enjoy the panoramic views of the North York Moors National Park from the stunning garden at Cowslip Retreat in Sleights. You will also spot the occasional North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam train chugging through the Esk Valley on the way to nearby Whitby as you sit and relax from your patio table and chairs.

The Platform

Location: Nidderdale

Sleeps: Four

This modern holiday home is located on a former Nidderdale railway station that overlooks private woodland, four miles away from Harrogate. You can open up the sliding doors from the open-plan living room area to find a decked terrace surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens.