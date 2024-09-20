West Yorkshire Police has released a warning they will be closing a road in Bradford for several hours.

Bradford Road, is going to be closed from 8pm on Friday (Sept 20) for a “couple of hours”, West Yorkshire Police has announced.

This is because the Road Policing Unit are carrying out a reconstruction of a road traffic collision on Bradford Road (A650) Frizinghall. The road will be closed between the junction with Otley Road (A6038) to the junction with Park Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also confirmed all of the side roads between those points will also be closed.

In a statement on social media they said: “The closure will be in place for a couple of hours.