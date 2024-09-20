Why this Yorkshire road will be closed tonight for a police operation following a Leeds crash
Bradford Road, in Leeds, is going to be closed from 8pm on Friday (Sept 20) for a “couple of hours”, West Yorkshire Police has announced.
This is because the Road Policing Unit are carrying out a reconstruction of a road traffic collision on Bradford Road (A650) Frizinghall. The road will be closed between the junction with Otley Road (A6038) to the junction with Park Grove.
Police also confirmed all of the side roads between those points will also be closed.
In a statement on social media they said: “The closure will be in place for a couple of hours.
“We thank you for your patience and cooperation at this time.”