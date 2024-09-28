A1 closure: severe delays on major route due to 'serious collision involving car and van'
National Highways reported the closure at 9.41am saying: “Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely be closed for some time.” They updated later saying it would be closed for the afternoon
Emergency services were called around 9am with sources describing the situation as “complex”.
The major route is closed just south of Yorkshire in Nottinghamshire southbound between junction 34 on the A1(M) at Blyth and and the A57 at Worksop.
It’s also closed northbound between Ranby and the A1(M). Both closures are due to this serious crash.
Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.
There were three flood warnings in Yorkshire and 12 flood alerts, centred around the River Ouse at Naburn Lock, at York riverside properties, and at York in St George's Field and Queen's Staith.
