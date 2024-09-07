Why All Creatures Great and Small is far from the only TV show boosting Yorkshire tourism despite poor summer weather

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Met Office announced earlier this week that the summer of 2024 was the coolest since 2015 many people could have been forgiven for greeting the news with a comment of ‘yes, obviously’. It’s safe to say that we British are pretty well attuned to the weather situation and while we may not know the rainfall to the exact millimetre or temperature to the precise Celsius we know a good summer from a bad one.

For the Yorkshire tourism economy, a hot summer is not the be all and end all, but, inevitably, we’re just that little bit happier when the sun shines. However, as the season changes to autumn it’s worth looking at the evolving landscape of tourism in the county and what next year may hold in store for us.

Susan Briggs, director of the Tourism Network and a tourism marketing specialist, said despite the inclement weather the sector is in good health.

Castle Howard, near York, is one of the region's top tourism attractions. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

“This year has been a bit of a mixed picture in the region. There have been lots of new visitors and as a whole we have performed fairly well, but some businesses have struggled due to the weather, many last-minute bookings and some over-supply of rural accommodation. There are lots of new options for places to stay and only the best ones will survive who offer quality, innovative, well-run accommodation.

“People are looking for something a little bit different and are keen to enjoy new experiences, whether that’s star gazing at one of our two National Parks or getting close to nature.

“As a county we benefit from television programmes such as the popularity of All Creatures Great and Small or Yorkshire by the Sea. A great example of a business being showcased and benefitting would be the ‘glamping’ site overlooking Whitby Abbey, which was featured on Yorkshire by the Sea.”

Yorkshire’s size and diverse landscape mean people can experience very different holidays or mini-breaks when they visit. At the heart of it always, though, is the family run bed and breakfast. Susan says that while still popular the humble B&B is having to adapt to a changing market.

“Some visitors are struggling financially so they are looking for good value, or for tourism stays that are a little different and stand out as an experience. Family-owned bed and breakfast accommodation have traditionally done well in coastal resorts or in rural locations. You still get loyal visitors who will return year after year and are now bringing their children.

“However, since Covid there has been a shift in more use of non-serviced accommodation or self-catering accommodation often booked via services like Airbnb. There are several advantages people find for this such as the flexibility, cost, and having a place to cosy-up if the weather is wet! Now some of the longer-standing B&B owners are retiring, but in their place we have some newer, modern B&Bs that offer a more contemporary product appealing to younger visitors.

“With visitors looking for something a bit different farmers have taken the opportunity to diversify and there has been a big increase in the amount of ‘shepherd hut’ accommodation in places like the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.”

While enjoying your holiday you probably don’t speculate about what the local region’s tourism strategy looks like. But Philip Bolson, who runs a consultancy called Mr B Hospitality and is former general manager of the Grand in York, says it is vital that stakeholders come together to provide leadership: “Since the demise of Welcome to Yorkshire in its original form, we have lost a sense of vision, ambition, and any big ideas. It has left many businesses feeling abandoned.

“While WTY clearly had serious leadership issues, it provided many businesses with a sense of place, purpose, and pride. In its place, we now have the oddly named (and largely unknown) ‘Yorkshire Tourism Initiative’ and the local visitor economy partnership structure, neither of which seem to add real value to businesses in the region.

“Why does this matter? Because hospitality is important and opening, running, and growing any tourism or hospitality business is tough. The sector continues to face numerous challenges, including climate change, recruitment issues, supply chain disruptions, global challenges affecting costs and demand, the growing impact of AI, and the new uncertainty regarding what the new government means for business.

“In times like these, we need to know someone has our back. More than ever, we need regional leadership, vision, and a sense that what we do is valued. We need leadership to urgently reconsider how we promote our amazing county to the world in a meaningful, relevant, and impactful way.”

North Yorkshire is looking to lay the foundations for enticing more visitors to the county under a countywide strategy that is being developed to promote the industry and to help to attract an increasingly diverse range of visitors. Similar proposals have been worked up for other areas of Yorkshire as well.

The North Yorkshire strategy is set to capitalise on the strong brand the area already possesses and use world-renowned destinations as anchor locations to allow visitors to explore more of the county.

Tourism in North Yorkshire is worth £1.5 billion a year from domestic visitors. It accounts for 11 per cent of the county’s economy, and 41,200 workers are employed in the sector. Castle Howard, for example, is one of the North of England’s grandest stately homes and had 266,370 visitors last year, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said when the strategy was unveiled: “We are in a hugely fortunate position that North Yorkshire has among the most recognisable destinations in the country.

“To have places such as the Yorkshire Dales, the North York Moors and towns including Harrogate, Scarborough and Whitby all in one county is an amazing asset for the visitor economy.

“We want to make sure that these popular destinations continue to thrive and grow, but they also play such an important role in ensuring visitors get to sample more of North Yorkshire while they are here.

“The new destination management plan will be an important means of ensuring that the visitor economy, which is such an important part of North Yorkshire’s overall economy, is developed in the coming years.”

And what of our cities? According to Susan Briggs they’re doing pretty well – even to the surprise of some of their residents, particularly in the Steel City.

She said: “When we look at the city visitor economy, more people seem to be visiting our cities, maybe at the expense of previously going abroad – or as an additional short break, and finding out that we have a lot to offer. In terms of attractions – particularly indoor ones – we, as a county, probably have as many or more than some smaller countries.