Work to demolish the former Allerdene Bridge on the A1 in Yorkshire due to begin

Work to demolish the former Allerdene Bridge on the A1 near Gateshead is set to begin this weekend.

The old bridge, built almost 40 years ago, carried traffic over the east coast mainline railway and was replaced by the new Allerdene Bridge which was first opened to vehicles in September 2023.

National Highways has carried out a series of improvements along the A1 between junction 65 (Birtley) and 67 (Coal House) including increasing the number of lanes on the northbound carriageway from two to three and southbound carriageway from three to four.

The next step of the Birtley to Coal House scheme is to demolish the old Allerdene Bridge with work starting on Saturday (Oct 19).

Helen Burrow, National Highways Project Manager, said: “From this weekend, we will be carrying out work every Saturday night from midnight to around 7am Sunday mornings and this will continue until Spring 2025. There will also be seven periods of 24-hour working.

“The old Allerdene Bridge crosses Network Rail’s east coast mainline and we are working closely with them to make sure this work is carried out safely and with as little disruption as possible.”

Demolition work can only take place at night when trains are not running.

It will start after the last train on Saturday night and finish before the first train on Sunday morning.

The work has been planned carefully and must be completed in a particular way for safety.

Ms Burrow added: “This work will be noisy and may cause some disturbance in the immediate area. This will also be the case over Christmas Day and Boxing Day when we will be carrying out 24-hour work.

“This work will be even louder than the previous weeks as we will be starting to demolish the central bridge structure.”

After Christmas, National Highways will continue the demolition every Saturday night and plan a further six weekends of 24-hour working. The dates of these are below.

Demolition dates:

Saturday night only (approximately midnight Saturday – 8am Sunday):

Saturday 19 October, then every Saturday until Saturday 21 December

Saturday 4 January, then every Saturday until Saturday 1 February

24-hour working: