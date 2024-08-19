This video More videos

Watch the moment sparks fly from a £175k Bentley Flying Spur as it scrapes along the motorway - being driven while missing a tyre.

Shocking video shows the moment a £175k Bentley was driven down the motorway while missing a tyre.

Joseph Grieve, 27, was heading along the M25 near London with a friend en route to Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany, when he saw the luxury car scraping along.

On July 30, at around 6am, Joseph noticed sparks flying on the road when the Bentley Flying Spur drove past him with only three tyres.

The Bentley Flying Spur driving along the M25 without a tyre. | Joseph Grieve / SWNS