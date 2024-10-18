Documentary Weekend Special this Saturday and Sunday on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565

Shots! TV is broadcasting a weekend of exclusive documentaries created by our local journalists across the UK. The schedule features inspirational stories, infamous scandals, shocking true crime, historic events and much more.

Watch extraordinary stories from local journalists across the UK including the Cavity Wall Scandal, Sunderland's FA Cup victory, behind-the-scenes footage of Blackpool Illuminations, Lockerbie: 35 years on, how the cost of living crisis is affecting pets and their owners and true crime stories.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October from 8am to midnight for the below listings of documentaries.

Documentary Weekend TV Schedule

DocumentaryTime (Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October)
Dance Floor Heroes8am
Newcastle Ravens: At Home & In Rome8.30am
Freckleton Air Disaster: 80 Years On9am
Miners Strikes and Wearside: 40 Years On9.30am
Lockerbie: 35 years on10.15am
Blackpool on the up10.45am
Season ready: Blackpool Pleasure Beach11.15am
Illuminating Blackpool11.30am
The Street Pastors of Preston12pm
Screenagers: The Digital Dilema12.30pm
Wheels of Justice: Cycling In The UK1pm
Meet The Makers1.30pm
Cost Of Living: The Price Of Pets2pm
Abandoned Scotland2.30pm
Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P12.45pm
Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P23.30pm
Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P34.30pm
Real Life Heroes: Rick Clement5.30pm
Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Scandal6.30pm
How Nikki Allan's Killer Was Caught7.15pm
The Murder of John Luper7.45pm
Grief8.15pm
Cutting Deep: Knife Crime Documentary9.15pm
Lured To Her Death: The Murder of Sasha Marsden9.45pm
Luton Town: From Non-League To Premier League10.15pm
Sunderland's FA Cup Fairytale11.15pm

Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our documentaries shed light on inspirational and devastating real-life stories, as well as local news and historic events that have shaped the nation.

You can find more documentaries on Shots! TV or Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

