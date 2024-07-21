This video More videos

Watch as the wrecked £230k supercar sits on the pavement with a pole through its bonnet after the driver allegedly crashed and fled.

Video shows a wrecked £230k supercar abandoned on the pavement after the driver who hired it allegedly ‘crashed into a pole and fled’.

In the footage, filmed by a passing car, a crashed Lamborghini Huracán with a pole through its bonnet sits on the side of the road, with a group of shocked onlookers standing nearby. There is significant damage to the vehicle - with the smash with the pole creating a huge dent in the car’s bonnet.

A bystander, who is a Lamborghini fan, said he was "heartbroken" to see the damage caused to the supercar.

Lamborghini abandoned after driver allegedly crashed and fled. | SWNS

The incident happened on Wapping High Street in London on July 19. Police confirmed that the Lamborghini was hired, that no injuries were reported and they are conducting enquiries to locate the driver.