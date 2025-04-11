The man also climbed onto the roof of the petrol station, from where he threw slate, metal and glass onto the forecourt.

Shocking footage shows the moment a man tried to start a fire at a petrol station.

On September 6 2024, at around 10.15pm, police say a man was spotted trespassing on the railway tracks near Bournemouth train station, which resulted in the power being turned off and travel disrupted.

The man walked through multiple no entry signs, before climbing over a metal railing and making his way to Asda petrol station in Holdenhurst Road.

Rory Mayoh. | Dorset Police

When at the petrol station, the man attempted to release fuel from the pumps while repeatedly trying to ignite a lighter.

He then climbed onto the roof where he remained for a number of minutes. During this time, he ripped off slate, metal and glass from the roof and threw it down onto the forecourt, posing a serious risk to anyone nearby.

He then made his way down from the roof and tried again to get fuel from a pump while igniting his lighter.

An officer attempted to approach the man, who ran away from the scene. He was chased by multiple officers and detained, with him biting an officer’s thigh.

Rory James Bolton Mayoh, 31, of Shaftesbury, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He pleaded guilty to attempted arson, common assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and affray and was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on April 4 2025 to four years in prison.

Police Constable Harry Roissetter, of BCP CID, said: “The completely reckless actions of Mayoh could have had very serious, tragic consequences for staff at the petrol station, members of the public in the area and officers attending the incident.

“Thankfully, staff at the petrol station noticed Mayoh’s behaviour and were able to prevent fuel from being released.

“The quick-thinking and brave actions of officers enabled Mayoh to be detained and the incident was brought to a safe resolution.

“A detailed investigation by detectives was subsequently carried out, which has secured a jail sentence for the defendant for his unacceptable dangerous behaviour.”