CCTV shows a Mercedes-Benz driver crashing into a stationary vehicle and a tree in the middle of the night, before driving off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV shows how a Mercedes-Benz driver crashed into a parked car and a tree before driving off as if nothing happened.

The driver can be seen crashing into the stationary vehicle in front of Colin Aylward's home in Dagenham, east London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aylward, 52, said he wasn’t woken by the noise of the crash, but checked his cameras once he noticed the parked car was closer than usual to his driveway.