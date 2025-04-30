Amazing cockpit footage shows the Red Arrows practicing a fantastic new display ahead of the 2025 display season - here’s the full list of the upcoming UK display dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredible cockpit footage shows a thrilling new display being perfected and polished by the Red Arrows.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team have been training in Greece before they begin their 2025 display season. The region affords a traditionally more settled climate to ensure maximum training hours can be clocked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Arrows practice new display. | AS1 Emily Muir / RAF / SWNS

About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team’s latest programme, which begins in May and includes events across each nation of the UK and several in mainland Europe.

The pre-season preparations overseas are called Exercise Springhawk and allows both pilots and ground crew chance to carry out focussed training and refine the new show, which changes each year.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet team, which is based at RAF Waddington.

He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to display at shows this summer. Exercise Springhawk is a crucial part of the preparations for this, allowing all parts of the team to come together – often in more settled, finer weather than at home – to further develop the new show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim is to use these conditions to fly up to 15 sorties a week, at a range of different locations, to simulate the varied places and scenarios we’ll experience this season. This teamwork culminates in the Red Arrows being assessed in late-May, hopefully in order to be granted Public Display Authority.”

Where are Red Arrows flying in 2025 UK displays? Full dates: