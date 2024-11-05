Footage shows Scott Paterson confessing to the murder and dismemberment of his 74-year-old landlady Annette Smith, saying: “I put a pillow over her face until she stopped breathing... I thought if there wasn’t a body, I’d get away with it”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Paterson had lived as a tenant in Annette Smith’s home just 30 minutes from Bedford for several years but then began caring for her while she was recovering from a stroke.

He suffocated Annette, 74, on November 8 last year, saying the demands of her care caused him to ‘snap’. After her murder in Stotfold, he dismembered her body and hid the remains at a storage unit in Letchworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old even posed as Annette – sending emails, gifts and cards to her family and friends but relatives raised concerns to police in April.

However, detectives discovered there had been no activity on her bank account and her passport and clothing were still at the home, along with her laptop.

They also found CCTV and records which showed Paterson had sold Annette’s jewellery and other belongings for more than £5,000.

Paterson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years' imprisonment yesterday (November 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At sentencing, Judge Justice Murray said: “You had been contemplating killing Annette Smith before you had finally killed her. This shows you had been thinking about and planning her death for some time. After you killed Annette Smith, you told elaborate lies.”