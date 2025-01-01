Aerial footage shows large stretches of severely flooded road, with multiple cars completely submerged in the water.

Residents have been evacuated from their homes and the TransPennine Express has issued a 'do not travel' warning throughout the north of England.

Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident after flooding in Bolton, Didsbury, South Manchester, Harpurhey, North Manchester, Stalybridge, Stockport and Wigan.

Cars stranded in deep water due to flooding in Stockport. | William Lailey / SWNS

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose said: “Following events overnight a major incident has been declared. This is to ensure we can continue to keep people safe through a co-ordinated effort from our collective emergency services, supported by key partner agencies.