Downton Abbey movie crew member praises Yorkshire's 'second to none' filming locations

A location manager on the Downton Abbey movie has described Yorkshire as "second to none" for filming.

The ITV series' spin-off movie hits cinemas across the UK today after being filmed at various landmarks across the region last summer.

The Downton Abbey movie's ballroom scene was filmed at Wentworth Woodhouse. Credit: Screen Yorkshire.

Locations included North Yorkshire Moors Railway (including Pickering Railway Station), Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, Little Germany in Bradford, Harewood House in Leeds and Dalton Mills in Keighley, while Highclere Castle in Berkshire continues to serve as the key country house location.

It was filmed with the support of Screen Yorkshire, which is based on Calls in Leeds.

Mark Ellis, supervising location manager on the film, said: "It was an absolute privilege to come back to film in Yorkshire and it looks remarkable on the big screen; from the stunning North Yorkshire Moors Railway in the opening scenes, to the lavish Ballroom sequence, which we filmed at Wentworth Woodhouse.

"The variety of locations that Yorkshire has to offer is second to none; the industrial streets of Little Germany in Bradford are a real contrast to the opulence of stately homes like Harewood House.

Pickering Railway Station won the praise of Downton Abbey crew members. Picture by Tony Johnson.

"One of the ‘Downton Abbey’ locations that stands out is Pickering Railway Station which doubles for London’s Kings Cross. To have such a well-preserved period location of that scale is truly unique."

Such was the impression that Yorkshire made on crew members that they recommended that other filmmakers head to the region, with a film about Ripon-born Naomi Jacob set to shoot in the area.