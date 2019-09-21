Music industry tips for aspiring talent in Leeds, Sheffield and Hull

Aspiring musicians can get advice on how to get paid for releasing their work at industry events in Yorkshire.

PRS for Music, the membership organisation that represents the likes of Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and more than 140,000 others, is coming to the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds, Workstation in Sheffield and Bonus Arena in Hull to inspire the next generation of musical talent.

As part of the organisation's educational series in collaboration with Musicians’ Union, How To Release Your Music and Get Paid will offer songwriters, composers, producers and artists the chance to learn about the industry and how to succeed.

PRS for Music’s outreach team and Musicians’ Union will discuss what creators need to know in today’s "complex" world of music - including copyright, how record labels and music publishers work, and ultimately, how to make money from their music.

The session will be followed by a chance to meet and network with speakers and potential collaborators.

Daniel Jones, PRS for Music Outreach Manager for the North of England, said: “We are excited to be teaming up with the Musicians’ Union for a series of events that we hope will be inspiring and empowering.

"These events are designed for attendees at all points in their careers – whether they have just written their first song or released their fiftieth. As a membership organisation, we don’t just collect royalties. We’re also here for creators to turn to for advice and education on the music business.”

Barry Dallman, Musicians’ Union Regional Officer, North of England, added: “With so many creators choosing a DIY route to making a career in music, it’s important that they know organisations like ours are here to support them. I’m pleased to be collaborating on these workshops and look forward to sharing our in-depth knowledge with as many developing artists and songwriters as we can.”

As a membership society, PRS for Music represents songwriters, composers, producers and music publishers in the UK and beyond, championing their rights and helping to make sure that they are paid whenever their music is streamed, downloaded, broadcast, performed or played in public.

The Musicians’ Union is a trade body for musicians, representing 30,000 members and works to maximise the employment and overall income of musicians, as well as protecting and improving working conditions while offering advice, support and legal assistance.

To reserve a free space at the limited events, book at:

- Leeds, September 24 - www.howtoleeds2019.eventbrite.co.uk

- Hull, October 3 - www.howtoreleaseyourmusic-hull.eventbrite.co.uk

- Sheffield, October 21 - www.howtoreleaseyourmusic-sheffield.eventbrite.co.uk