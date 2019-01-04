Putting Yorkshire’s best small venues on the map

Not only has Yorkshire produced the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Kaiser Chiefs, it is home to some iconic small music venues.

These venues can be found in all corners of the region, from the small, picturesque towns to the vibrant cities of Leeds and Sheffield.

Bring Me The Horizon performed at the Boardwalk in Sheffield.

Now, you can view all of these unique venues in one place. Insure4Music, a specialist music insurance provider, has created an interactive map of the best small music venues in Yorkshire.

The map is designed to help musicians and gig-goers find the best live music venues near them, and includes such information as capacity, contact details and which venues provide a backline.

Sadly, a number of Yorkshire’s small music venues have been forced to close in recent years, including the Boardwalk, where Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon made their names.

However, this map shows that Yorkshire’s live music scene is still very much alive and kicking.

Paul Jackson, owner of The New Adelphi Club in Hull, said: “We have always been grassroots in that we have always considered it vital to give emerging artists a start.

“I believe The Adelphi to be a magical performance space and can refer to a legacy of many performers and music fans who would describe it as their favourite gig.

“Perhaps the history of all the talent from around the world that has performed here has left a part of itself here.

“An important part of my work is to deliver experiences that stay with music fans for the rest of their lives and I’m probably not bad at it.”

A central figure in the fight to save the UK’s small music venues is the Labour MP John Spellar. Mr Spellar’s ‘Agent of Change’ Bill to save live venues from closure gained public backing from Paul McCartney and Billy Bragg among others.

Since Mr Spellar took the Bill to Parliament, the government has incorporated it into planning guidance for local authorities, meaning any new developments such as flats must be integrated effectively with existing facilities such as music venues.

Mr Spellar said: “This map highlights why the UK’s vibrant live music scene is celebrated the world over. Quite simply, these venues make our country a more attractive destination.

“The most famous musicians of all time have started out at some of these iconic venues and we must continue to support them. Otherwise, the future of live music is in danger.

“The support for Agent of Change has been fantastic and the Bill’s success presents a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of musical talent to emerge.

“Local councils must use the power they’ve now been given to back British music.”

To explore the map in full, visit https://www.insure4music.co.uk/venue-index/yorkshire-and-the-humber.