Alanis Morissette at the First Direct Arena in Leeds: Expected stage time, support and setlist

The multi-platinum selling artist will be performing at the first direct arena for the very first time as part of her tour celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill, one of the biggest selling albums of the 1990s..

Alanis will be joined in Leeds by very special guest Beth Orton. According to the venue's official website she is due on stage at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer is also understood to pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkings, who died earlier this year. The drummer played in her band before joining the Foo Fighters.

Alanis Morissette

In terms of her setlist, this is what she played earlier in the tour:

All I Really Want

Hand in My Pocket

Right Through You

You Learn

Hands Clean

(Segue 1)

Forgiven

Everything

(Segue 2)

Mary Jane

Diagnosis

(Segue 3)

Reasons I Drink

Head Over Feet

So Unsexy

(Segue 4)

Ablaze

Nemesis

(Segue 4½)

Perfect

Losing the Plot

(Segue 5)

Wake Up

Not the Doctor

Ironic

Sympathetic Character

(Segue 6)

Smiling

I Remain

(Segue 7)

You Oughta Know

Encore:

Your House

Uninvited