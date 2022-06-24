Alanis Morissette at the First Direct Arena in Leeds: Expected stage time, support and setlist

The multi-platinum selling artist will be performing at the first direct arena for the very first time as part of her tour celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill, one of the biggest selling albums of the 1990s..
Alanis will be joined in Leeds by very special guest Beth Orton. According to the venue's official website she is due on stage at 8pm.
The singer is also understood to pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkings, who died earlier this year. The drummer played in her band before joining the Foo Fighters.
In terms of her setlist, this is what she played earlier in the tour:
All I Really Want
Hand in My Pocket
Right Through You
You Learn
Hands Clean
(Segue 1)
Forgiven
Everything
(Segue 2)
Mary Jane
Diagnosis
(Segue 3)
Reasons I Drink
Head Over Feet
So Unsexy
(Segue 4)
Ablaze
Nemesis
(Segue 4½)
Perfect
Losing the Plot
(Segue 5)
Wake Up
Not the Doctor
Ironic
Sympathetic Character
(Segue 6)
Smiling
I Remain
(Segue 7)
You Oughta Know
Encore:
Your House
Uninvited
Thank U