Azizam: 'I'm a Leeds musician and my band performed with Ed Sheeran on his Jams Around the World recording of Azizam'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song, which he made with Iranian musician Ilya Salmanzadeh, Irish singer Johnny McDaid and American singer Savan Kotecha, was the first to be released from his forthcoming record Play, which will see him delve into “new musical ground” through collaborations across the world.

The 34-year-old has been inspired by Indian and Persian music, as well as the Irish folk tradition he grew up with, with Azizam, which translates as My Beloved, being influenced particularly by Persian heritage and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a matter of weeks ago, Sheeran shared a Jams Around The World version of the song on his Youtube channel, featuring Indian, Persian, Chinese, Irish and country-style music.

The Shahnai Band feature on Ed Sheeran - Azizam (Jams Around The World).

Leeds-based singer and musician Amir Behmanesh performed the Persian jam with his band Shahnai, also made up of Saeed Rezazadeh, tar and setar player, Ali Rahmani, tombak and percussion player, and Amir Hossein Heydari, kamancheh player.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about the recording, via a family friend acting as a Farsi interpreter, Amir Behmanesh says: “It was quite interesting for the band to have this experience as it was very new for (us)…

"It was very challenging in a good way. (We) transposed (our) kind of music based on Ed Sheeran’s music.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amir started to learn Iranian classical and folk music at the age of 15 and went on to perform and sing in his home country of Iran.

Leeds-based singer and musician Amir Behmanesh and his Shahnai bandmates made a recording of Azizam with Ed Sheeran.

He moved to the UK in 2020, wanting a better life for his family including his wife and two children, originally staying with a musician in Halifax.

Since then, he has continued to perform and has also worked with British musicians to blend traditional Iranian music with other genres. The 42-year-old also writes and teaches music.

Amir says he believes artists have “a common language” and can easily connect through music, art and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It helped him to feel at home in a new country, he says. “Always the people who work in these fields have something common to share.”

Sheeran, meanwhile, says he is learning how closely different music cultures are linked.

Writing about Azizam (Jams Around The World) on social media, he said: “The more I travel, the more I realise how all music is interconnected with rhythms and scales.

"I wanted to showcase this on this video, with five different bands from five different cultures around the world. This was so fun to do.”