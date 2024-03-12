'Best year ever': Yorkshire bookshop named best independent in the north of England ahead of British Book Awards

Located in Howorth, the home of the Bronte sisters, Wave of Nostalgia prides itself on providing books about women, equality and inclusivity.

Owned by Diane Park, Wave of Nostalgia has won the Independent Bookshop of the Year for the north, ahead of the British Book Awards 2024 in May.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in.

Ms Park has said this year has been “the best year ever” for Wave Of Nostalgia having not only won the award but with the growth they’ve experience.

Diane Park at Wave of Nostalgia in 2016, before she added the book section

She said: “It’s one in which we met so many fantastic customers new and old, introduced brilliant authors to our little community and received such tremendous feedback.

“To cap it all we are amazed and excited today to find out we are north of England winner in the independent bookshop of the year awards.

“It’s a huge accolade particularly as there are so many fantastic bookshops in our region.

“It’s really very special and we’d like to thank everyone who has helped us to achieve this in only our third year as a bookseller”.

Diane Park left school at 16 and worked in a bank before, in 2015, deciding to open a gift and craft shop with a focus on vintage clothing.

After the pandemic, she pivoted to selling books too, and she curates her stock around themes such as strong women, inclusivity, conservation and LGBTQ issues.

She takes inspiration from the Bronte sisters, who lived in the village and made it famous.

She still has a workroom in the building where she makes clothes, and the shop also sells toys and stationery.

The bookshop will go head-to-head against the eight other regional winners from across the UK for overall Independent Bookshop of the Year Award.

If they win that they will also be in the running to be named Book Retailer of the Year title.