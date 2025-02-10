This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Cowboy Carter rides into the UK with two new shows added for 2025

Beyoncé has announced a series of new shows as part of her Cowboy Carter world tour.

There are new dates for Paris, Chicago, Atlanta and now two additional UK dates for June 2025.

Here are the updated tour dates, and when you can pick up tickets to see Queen Bey live once again.

Beyoncé has revealed an additional series of UK tour dates, as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, with two new stadium shows announced for the United Kingdom.

The first wave of shows, taking place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have now seen an additional two new shows to take place at the stadium, occurring two days after her initial run of shows - and a week before Glastonbury Festival 2025…

Beyoncé has added two more UK shows to her Cowboy Carter world tour. | Getty Images

Elsewhere, there’s additional shows taking place at the Stade de France in Paris, and additional US dates in Chicago and Atlanta.

Here’s the updated dates when you can see Queen Bey when she returns to the United Kingdom in 2025.

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter UK tour dates

Beyonce is now set to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on the following dates (new additions in bold)

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

When can I get tickets to see Beyonce on her UK tour?

If you didn’t sign up for pre-sale tickets, then prepare to sit in a queue this Friday, February 14 2025 from 10am when tickets are set to go on sale through Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you could look at the guide on other options to see Beyonce live, including the secondary ticket market and hospitality packages with Seat Unique.