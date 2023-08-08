The Bingley Festival took place over the weekend and featured 65 bands including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Razorlight, Happy Mondays and The Boo Radleys - here are some of the highlights from the Yorkshire music event.

Bingley Festival 2023 came to a close following an incredible long weekend of live music, food and lively atmosphere.

Across the four-day event, 17,000 music fans watched as some of the biggest stars performed on stage including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, James Bay, Razorlight and Kate Nash.

The festival’s opening party on Thursday, August 3, 2023 saw Happy Mondays, The Boo Radleys, Shambolics and Mr Shiraz perform on the main stage and despite the rain, the music continued into the night.

Rising stars Andrew Cushin and Afflecks Palace started performing on the main stage, warming up the massive crowd before Kate Nash, Jake Bugg and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed back-to-back.

As well as some of his greatest tunes from his solo albums, Noel Gallagher also performed some of his Oasis hits.

The festival ended on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

An official spokesperson for Bingley Festival said: “Noel and his High Flying Birds were incredible and it was so amazing to see everyone singing along to his solo songs and the Oasis back catalogue. Jake Bugg, Kate Nash, geordie boys Andrew Cushin and Liam Fender and the full line-up made for a fantastic day.

“We really wanted to pull out all the stops for this line up and create an event that Bingley could be proud of. Seeing such huge names play this year and seeing the joy on people’s faces was a huge pleasure. A massive thank you to each and every person that came out this weekend.

“You were an incredible audience and brought such an amazing atmosphere. See you all next year!”

1 . Bingley Festival 2023 A crowd of 17,000 people attended the event this year. Photo: Bingley Weekender Photo Sales

2 . Bingley Festival 2023 Noel Gallagher performed on stage with his High Flying Birds. Photo: Bingley Weekender Photo Sales

3 . Bingley Festival 2023 Teenagers among the crowd enjoyed the festival. Photo: John McEvoy Photo Sales

4 . Bingley Festival 2023 Kate Nash entertained the crowd. Photo: James A Mumby Photo Sales