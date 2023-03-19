There are many celebrities who will be attending Bingley Festival this year in an all-star line up.

The festival will take place between Friday, August 4 and Sunday, August 6 and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, a rock band formed by the Oasis lead guitarist and songwriter, and Travis are set to take centre stage along with Ian Brown in Bingley this summer.

With his new album ‘Council Skies’ set for release on June 2, 2023, Noel Gallagher will be delivering a memorable set of songs from his 10-year solo career, as well as a selection of Oasis classics.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds was first formed in 2011 with their eponymous album and is considered as one of the greatest singer songwriters ever in the country.

The Bingley Festival. (Pic credit: Bingley Festival)

Along with Noel, Ian Brown, the former frontman of The Stone Roses, one of the most influential British bands of the 1980s and 1990s. The rock singer has also had huge solo success and inaugurated his post-Stone Roses career with a 1998 solo LP, Unfinished Monkey Business.

On October 25, 2018, Ian released his first solo material in nine years with the single ‘First World Problems’ and his seventh studio album, critically acclaimed and top five ‘Ripples’ followed on February 1, 2019.

Multi-platinum and BRIT award winning band Travis will also be headlining the festival on Sunday night. Most recently, the band has toured classic albums ‘The Man Who’ and ‘The Invisible Band’ which achieved nine times and four times platinum statuses respectively in the UK.

Travis’ rich tour history includes headline performances at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and T in the Park, as well as festival shows further afield at Japan’s Fuji Rock, Corona Capital Mexico City and Coachella in the US.

Music sensation James Bay will also be performing at the festival on the Sunday. He released his single ‘Hold Back the River’ in 2014, which was certified platinum, before releasing his debut studio album ‘Chaos and the Calm’. The album went to number one in the UK and number 15 in the US.

Razorlight, Jake Bugg, Kate Nash and The Zutons will also take to the stage across the three days.

Bingley Festival will also have a special focus on emerging and breakthrough UK talent including Cardiff-born TikTok star Hannah Grae, who will bring her unique vocals to the festival. Other notable rising stars include indie pop singer Somebody’s Child, GIRLBAND and Lizzie Esau.

Last year’s sold out event featured singer songwriter Rag n Bone Man, American alt rock band Pixies and rock band The Libertines.

General sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Bingley Festival 2023 full line up

Friday, August 4, 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Jake Bugg

Kate Nash

Afflecks Palace

Somebody’s Child

Dead Pony

Lizzie Esau

Baltic

Kay Greyson

Luke Royalty

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Ian Brown

Razorlight

Little Man Tate

Sleeper

The Lancashire Hotspots

Jealous Nostril

Corella

King No-One

Liam Fender

Abbie Ozard

GIRLBAND

Trampolene

Dea Matrona

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Travis

James Bay

The Zutons

New Model Army

Lottery Winners

Hannah Grae

Victor Ray

Everly Pregnant Brothers

The Boo Radleys

Hi Sienna