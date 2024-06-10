The summer of music took off with an electrifying performance from 70s rock band Blondie lead by Debbie Harry as they spent two nights in Halifax.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 began at the historic Halifax venue with a night of rock in a set list packed with Blondie’s biggest hits as fans celebrated the launch of the 34-night concert series.

Lead singer of the band, Debbie Harry, said: “I can’t believe we’ve never played here. It’s quite beautiful.”

Tickets sales have sky-rocketed with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series and outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August.

The band was a pioneer in the American new wave genre and scene of the mid-1970s and was considered an underground band in the US until the release of their third album Parallel Lines in 1978.

They released a number of hit singles including ‘Dreaming’, ‘One Way or Another’, ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Call Me’, ‘Atomic’, ‘The Tide Is High’ and ‘Rapture’.

1 . Blondie at The Piece Hall Debbie Harry singing on stage. Photo: The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . Blondie at The Piece Hall Many fans attended the concert. Photo: The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . Blondie at The Piece Hall There was high anticipation among the fans. Photo: The Piece Hall Photo Sales