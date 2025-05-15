Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, close friends of 16 years, have launched a podcast exploring the passions and side hustles of television stars, with guests including fellow Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams, and Toby Alexander-Smith, best known for his role in EastEnders.

"We were chatting one day, and we realised how many people we know in the entertainment industry that are doing exciting, unusual or important side hustles that people have no idea about,” Manchester-born Roxy says.

“Working in TV, you often have time on your hands whilst you’re waiting to go on set, or start a new role, plus acting is an ever evolving career, so it’s always good to have a back up plan."

Roxy Shahidi and Matthew Wolfenden have a new podcast. Photo credit: James Melia

The duo use their insight into the television world to delve behind the scenes, chatting to their guests about everything from how they got to where they are now, to their life off-screen, and their celebrity side hustles.

“Actors are creative with all sorts of unexpected passions,” says Matthew, originally from West Yorkshire. “In this series we shine a light on celebrity side hustles from pottery, to teaching, to owning a bar and supporting charities.

“We take our audience behind the scenes with us, and have such a laugh while we’re doing it. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store."

In the first instalment of the six-episode series Roxy and Matt have self-confessed oversharer Adam Rickitt, and his wife Katy Rickitt, in the hot seat. Adam talks about his sudden gear change from a rugby-playing private school boy to 90s soap star-turned pop heartthrob and the lifestyle that came with it.

Adam and Katy’s celebrity side hustle is that they are also the owners of Knutsford-based Dexter and Jones, a bar, shop and online distributor of craft beer and artisan spirits, which they call their “baby”.

"We found out we can't have children which we're actually really cool with,” they say. “The only thing we thought we were lacking was something to do, and build, together.”

Emmerdale actor and Strictly semi-finalist Lisa Riley speaks about her wealth of side hustles including a biography and clothing line, Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams about his children’s drama school, while actors, and married couple, Amy Walsh and Toby Alexander-Smith chat about their short film about paternal postnatal depression.

Matt and Roxy also welcome more Emmerdale pals as Sian Reese-Willimas talks about her passion for pottery, and husband and wife team, Laura Norton and Mark Jordon speak on the work they do for a charity very close to their hearts.