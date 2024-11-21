The Yorkshire market town of Otley is thought to have dated back to the Palaeolithic period and more recently has been used to film the soaps Emmerdale and Heartbeat - here is its rich history.

Otley is a market town situated on the River Wharfe within the borough of the City of Leeds and has been the filming location for the ITV soaps Emmerdale and Heartbeat.

The name is derived from the Saxon words ‘Otto’, ‘Otho’, or ‘Otta’ and leah, a woodland clearing in Old English, despite Otley being the place where farming and use of woodland were prominent.

It was first recorded as ‘Ottanlege’ in 972 and ‘Otelai’ or ‘Othelia’ in the Domesday Book and is thought to date back to the Palaeolithic period.

History of Otley

Archaeological digs have found evidence of pre-historic settlement along both sides of the River Wharfe and it is thought that the valley has been settled at this site since the Bronze Age.

Carvings from the Bronze Age have also been spotted on rocks situated on top of The Chevin, an example is the Knotties Stone.

The West Yorkshire Geology Trust has referenced the Otley Chevin and Caley Crags having a rich history of human settlement dating back to the Palaeothilic era.

During the medieval period, the forest park was used as common pasture land, as a source of wood and sandstones for buildings and walls.

Most of the early development of the town dates back to the Saxon times and was part of a substantial manor granted by King Æthelstan to the see of York.

Just like with many other areas in the north, the Norman Conquest significantly wiped out the area and the Saxon Church was replaced by a Norman version, but it retains some Saxon sculptures.

The town grew in size in the first half of the 13th century when the archbishops laid out freehold plots to draw in merchants and tradespeople. These plots were on Boroughgate, Walkergate and Kirkgate.

The key local activities in Otley were farming, use of woodland, quarrying stone and the manufacture of potash from bracken, used to make a soap that supported carrying out fulling, the cleansing and finishing of woollen cloth on Watergate.

The woollen industry developed as a cottage industry but during the industrial revolution and the mechanisation of the textile industry, mills were built using water then steam power.

In the late 18th century, woolcombing and worsted spinning were introduced and by the mid-19th century, 500 inhabitants were employed in two worsted-mills, a paper mill, and other mills.

There were many houses built in the mid-19th century and onwards and Otley railway station opened in 1865 linking goods and people to Leeds, with a link to Bradford in 1875.

Housing significantly decreased in Britain following the First World War and the 1920s saw the start of the conversion of properties to a sewer drainage system, and electric lighting instead of gas on the streets.

House building surged in the 1960s to 1980s, however, the industry declined with many factories closing, including the printing machine works in 1981.