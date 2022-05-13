Classic Ibiza returns to Temple Newsam in Leeds next month to kickstart Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Classic Ibiza, which is set to be held in a festival-style big top in Temple Newsam, Leeds, for the second consecutive year, will also feature DJs, live entertainers, bars and independent food vendors.
Jonathan Ware, event organiser, said: “We held the show in Temple Newsam last summer and the response was insane, tickets sold out in record time! There’s just something amazing about Classic Ibiza - Taking a trip down memory lane with some of the biggest dance classics of all time, but in a way you’ve never heard before. It’s a real hairs-on-the-back-of-the-neck moment.”
Organisers say tickets for the over-18s event, which will be held on Wednesday, June 1, are selling fast. Tickets are £35.
Gates open at 5pm, DJs start from 6pm and The Urban Soul orchestra will take to the stage at 8pm.
All tickets & info www.summertimelive.co.uk/leeds